Tropical Storm Lee: Projected path, maps and hurricane tracker

Tropical Storm Lee is close to hurricane strength and is forecast to quickly intensify to an "extremely dangerous major hurricane" by Saturday, according to the National Hurricane Center.

The tropical storm formed some 1,300 miles east of the Lesser Antilles in the Caribbean Sea on Tuesday.

PHOTO: Tropical Storm Lee was churning over the middle of the Atlantic Ocean at 5 a.m. ET on Sept. 6, 2023. (ABC News)

This weekend, Lee is forecast to pass north of Puerto Rico, bringing some high surf and rip currents to the Caribbean but not any extreme weather.

PHOTO: Lee is forecast to strengthen from a tropical storm into a hurricane. (ABC News)

Next week, Lee is expected to turn north and become an extremely strong hurricane with maximum sustained wind speeds of 150 miles per hour, which would make it a Category 4 storm.

There is currently no direct threat to the United States, but Bermuda needs to keep an eye on the potentially major hurricane.

PHOTO: Spaghetti models show the possible paths for Lee. (ABC News)

Most spaghetti models show Lee moving near Bermuda next week and eventually heading north, paralleling the eastern U.S. coastline.

Very high surf and dangerous rip currents are expected along the East Coast later next week.

