Idalia live updates: Forecast shows hurricane will be 'extremely dangerous'

Hurricane Idalia is forecast to make landfall Wednesday morning in Florida's Big Bend area, north of Tampa.

The storm is expected to strengthen further as it nears Florida, possibly becoming a major Category 3 hurricane by Tuesday night.

PHOTO: Idalia is forecast to make landfall in Florida’s Big Bend region on Wednesday morning between 8am-11am. (ABC News)





Latest Developments





Aug 29, 10:04 AM

DeSantis addresses balancing hurricane management with presidential campaign

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis warned Tuesday that the "nasty weather" from Hurricane Idalia will reach the Gulf Coast Tuesday night and he urged residents to implement their action plans immediately.



"We are going to be faced with a major hurricane hitting the state of Florida within the next 24 to 36 hours," he said.

PHOTO: Members of the Tampa, Fla., Parks and Recreation Dept., help residents load sandbags, Aug. 28, 2023, in Tampa, Fla. (Chris O'meara/AP)

"You still have some time this morning and into the early afternoon. But as we get throughout this day, you are going to start to see rain and wind pick up, particularly the further south you are in the state of Florida," he said. "And by the time we get to the end of tonight, you know, you’re going to see some nasty weather, so just be warned about that and do what you need to do right now."

They didn’t have this sandbagging gizmo last year - impressive time and manpower saver! pic.twitter.com/3NlnOY4H36 — Rob Marciano (@RobMarciano) August 29, 2023

Asked about balancing crisis management with campaigning for president, DeSantis said, "You do what you need to do.”



He said he was "in the midst of a governor campaign" during Hurricane Ian in 2022.



"I had all kinds of stuff scheduled not just in Florida, around the country, you know, we were doing different things. And, you know, you do what you need to do, I mean, and so that’s what we’re doing. And so it’s going to be no different than what we did during Hurricane Ian," he said.



-ABC News' Hannah Demissie and Will McDuffie

Story continues





Aug 29, 9:54 AM

North Carolina declares state of emergency

North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper declared a state of emergency ahead of Idalia, which is expected to bring heavy rain and possible flooding to the state.



"It is important for North Carolinians to gather emergency kits and prepare for the storm before it’s too late," Cooper said in a statement.





Aug 29, 8:20 AM

Idalia's winds increase to 80 mph

Hurricane Idalia's maximum sustained winds increased to 80 miles per hour on Tuesday morning as the storm moved over the Gulf of Mexico, the National Weather Service said.



As of 8 a.m. ET on Tuesday, the storm was moving north at 14 mph and its eye was located about 320 miles southwest of Tampa, Florida. Idalia is expected to intensify further and become “an extremely dangerous major hurricane” before it makes landfall Wednesday morning in Florida’s Big Bend area, north of Tampa, according to the National Weather Service.



-ABC News' Max Golembo





Aug 29, 8:39 AM

Idalia strengthens into hurricane with 75 mph winds

Idalia strengthened from a tropical storm into a hurricane early Tuesday as maximum sustained winds reached 75 miles per hour, according to the National Weather Service.



Idalia is "expected to rapidly intensify into an extremely dangerous major hurricane" before making landfall in Florida on Wednesday morning, the National Weather Service said in its latest advisory. Winds are forecast to reach 120 mph by Tuesday night.

PHOTO: Idalia is forecast to make landfall Wednesday morning, in Florida’s Big Bend area, north of Tampa as a major hurricane with winds of 120 mph. (ABC News)

As of 5 a.m. ET on Tuesday, the eye of the storm was located about 85 miles north of the western tip of Cuba and about 370 miles southwest of Tampa, Florida. The storm was moving north at 14 mph, according to the National Weather Service.

PHOTO: Tornadoes are possible starting this evening in FL as hurricane approaches. Tornadoes could spread into coastal GA and Carolinas on Wednesday (ABC News)

A hurricane warning, which means hurricane conditions are expected within the warning area, remains in effect for the Cuban province of Pinar del Rio as well as parts of Florida, starting from the middle of Longboat Key northward to Indian Pass, including Tampa Bay. Other weather alerts were still in effect for more areas of Cuba and Florida, as well as Georgia and South Carolina.



-ABC News’ Max Golembo





Aug 28, 6:38 PM

FAA 'closely monitoring' Idalia, airlines issue travel notices

Airlines and The Federal Aviation Administration said it's monitoring Tropical Storm Idalia as it heads to the U.S.



The FAA posted on social media that it's "closely monitoring" Idalia's path, but it isn't responsible for closing airports and canceling flights.

The FAA is closely monitoring the path of Tropical Storm #Idalia but remember, we do not cancel flights or close airports. Check with your airline and monitor updates at https://t.co/smgdqJN3td. #FAAWeatherSquad https://t.co/wZ7Em3ZG5i — The FAA ✈️ (@FAANews) August 28, 2023

American Airlines issued a travel alert that allows its customers whose plans are impacted by Idalia to rebook their flights without incurring a change fee.



Southwest Airlines said it anticipates some changes to its schedule and an impact on its operation as the storm approaches. The airline has issued a travel advisory for its customers.



United Airlines has issued travel waivers for customers traveling to and from impacted airports. The company said it's working to ensure its team is prepared to deal with the expected severe weather.





Aug 28, 6:15 PM

Evacuation orders issued for multiple Florida counties

Multiple counties in Florida are under mandatory and voluntary evacuations as Tropical Storm Idalia barrels toward the state.



People living in zones in Pinellas, Pasco, Citrus, Hillsborough, Levy, Manatee, Sarasota and Taylor counties must evacuate the area, according to multiple county officials.



County officials are also urging people living in mobile homes, low-lying areas and along the coast to leave the area as Idalia approaches.



Officials in Hernando, Jefferson, Manatee and Pasco counties have also issued voluntary evacuation orders for particular zones.





-ABC News' Michael Pappano, Jianna Cousin and Robinson Perez





Aug 28, 3:24 PM

FEMA encourages everyone in Idalia's path to 'get prepared today'

The Federal Emergency Management Agency is encouraging everyone in Idalia’s path to "get prepared today."

PHOTO: Home Depot employee Sharon Walsh fills a cart with cases of water while moving them to the front door as customers prepared for Tropical Storm Idalia in Ocala, Fla., Aug. 28, 2023. (Doug Engle/USA Today via Reuters)

FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell spoke to Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and "emphasized the agency's actions and readiness to support the state’s needs." FEMA is also "closely coordinating" with Georgia and South Carolina to provide support as needed.

PHOTO: Local residents fill sandbags in preparation for Tropical Storm Idalia, at a self-serve station at Pride Park in Bradenton, Florida, Aug. 28, 2023. (Dan Wagner/USA Today via Reuters)

President Joe Biden also spoke with DeSantis earlier Monday and approved an emergency declaration.



-ABC News' Justin Gomez





Aug 28, 11:53 AM

Tampa International Airport to close

Tampa International Airport will close at 12:01 a.m. Tuesday as Idalia nears.



A hurricane warning has been issued from the Tampa Bay area up to the Apalachicola area.





Aug 28, 12:02 PM

Idalia could become hurricane on Monday, major hurricane by Tuesday night

Idalia is forecast to strengthen to a hurricane on Monday and may become a major hurricane by Tuesday night.



Landfall is currently forecast for 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. Wednesday in Florida's Big Bend region.

PHOTO: Idalia path. (ABC News)

Storm surge is expected to be a major threat and could reach as high as 11 feet in the Big Bend area.

PHOTO: Idalia storm surge. (ABC News)

Up to 1 foot of rain could drench the Florida Panhandle and tornadoes are possible in Tampa and Orlando.

PHOTO: Floridans prepare as tropical Storm Idalia is expected to strengthen to a hurricane on Monday as it bears down on Florida. (ABC News)

Idalia will move north Wednesday afternoon and evening, bringing heavy rain and potential flash flooding to Georgia and the Carolinas. Idalia will head out to sea on Thursday.



-ABC News' Max Golembo





Aug 28, 11:36 AM

Idalia could be strongest hurricane for Big Bend since 1950

Idalia is currently forecast to make landfall along Florida's Big Bend region between Apalachicola and Tampa as a Category 3 hurricane. If this happens, it will mark the strongest landfall for the Big Bend region since 1950, when Category 3 Hurricane Easy made landfall in Cedar Key.

PHOTO: Idalia's potential landfall in Florida. (ABC News)

No hurricanes have ever made landfall in the Big Bend region stronger than Category 3.

PHOTO: It has been more than half a century since a hurricane of category 2 strength or stronger has hit the Big Bend region of Florida, specifically an area from Apalachicola to Tampa. (ABC News)

If Idalia makes landfall as a Category 2, it will be the first in the region since Gladys in 1968.



-ABC News' Kenton Gewecke

Click here to read the rest of the blog.