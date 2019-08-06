Tributes pour in on social media for late author Toni Morrison

JOEL LYONS

Tributes pour in on social media for late author Toni Morrison originally appeared on goodmorningamerica.com

Toni Morrison, the Pulitzer Prize-winning author of such titles as "Beloved" and "The Bluest Eye," died Monday night, her publicist and family confirmed to ABC News on Tuesday.

She was 88 years old.

The cause of death was not immediately revealed, but her family said she had "a short illness" and Morrison had been at the Montefiore Medical Center in New York at the time of her death, her publicist said.

Morrison was awarded a Pulitzer Prize for Fiction in 1988 for "Beloved" and the Nobel Prize in Literature in 1993, and former President Barack Obama presented her with the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2012.

Beyond her accolades, her decades-long writing career has inspired many readers, and those who have pursued careers in writing, to put pen to paper after reading such works as "Song of Solomon," "Sula" and "Paradise."

On Tuesday, as word of her death spread, many notable figures took to social media to pay tribute to the iconic writer.