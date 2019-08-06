Tributes pour in on social media for late author Toni Morrison originally appeared on goodmorningamerica.com

Toni Morrison, the Pulitzer Prize-winning author of such titles as "Beloved" and "The Bluest Eye," died Monday night, her publicist and family confirmed to ABC News on Tuesday.

She was 88 years old.

The cause of death was not immediately revealed, but her family said she had "a short illness" and Morrison had been at the Montefiore Medical Center in New York at the time of her death, her publicist said.

Morrison was awarded a Pulitzer Prize for Fiction in 1988 for "Beloved" and the Nobel Prize in Literature in 1993, and former President Barack Obama presented her with the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2012.

Beyond her accolades, her decades-long writing career has inspired many readers, and those who have pursued careers in writing, to put pen to paper after reading such works as "Song of Solomon," "Sula" and "Paradise."

On Tuesday, as word of her death spread, many notable figures took to social media to pay tribute to the iconic writer.

“Something that is loved is never lost"...encouraging words from the beloved author #ToniMorrison that we can surely use today. So sad to hear of the passing of the first African-American woman to win the Nobel Prize… https://t.co/7FkcdVOyMW — Robin Roberts (@RobinRoberts) August 6, 2019

She made me understand“writer” was a fine profession. I grew up wanting to be only her. Dinner with her was a night I will never forget. Rest, Queen. “Toni Morrison, seminal author who stirringly chronicled the Black American experience, dies” https://t.co/S6qxix5OCj — shonda rhimes (@shondarhimes) August 6, 2019

"If there is a book that you want to read but it hasn't been written yet, you must be the one to write it," Toni Morrison said. We are all so lucky to live in a world where she took her own advice and shared it with others. — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) August 6, 2019

In the passing of Toni Morrison, we lost one of our greatest voices & storytellers. Holding close those touched by her being & her gift. Her work gave us power, hope & freedom. While our world shines a little less bright today, we know "something that is loved is never lost." — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) August 6, 2019

I'm writing in her honor today. All day if I can. Rest in Power to a true queen. — Angie Thomas (@angiecthomas) August 6, 2019

Spelman College celebrates the life and legacy of novelist and scholar Toni Morrison. Generations of Spelmanites have studied her work and been changed by her words. pic.twitter.com/8jknGfJdjb — Spelman College (@SpelmanCollege) August 6, 2019

"You wanna fly, you got to give up the shit that weighs you down." — Toni Morrison A lesson for each of us. A lesson for our country. She may be gone, but her writing, her resolve, and her grace will live on forever. — Beto O'Rourke (@BetoORourke) August 6, 2019

Today, the world lost a storyteller of unmatched empathy, elegance and power. Toni Morrison’s belief that language is the “measure of our lives” leaves an extraordinary, inspiring inheritance, and her beautiful writing will continue to be a blessing for generations to come. pic.twitter.com/cc3st7x2lM — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) August 6, 2019

Toni Morrison. First of Her Name. Architect of Words. Acclaimed Author. Teller of Truths. Shifter of Culture. Netter of Nobel Prize. Writing Domino. Legendary Laureate. Long may her works reign. pic.twitter.com/4aoLdoU4XA — Awesomely Luvvie (@Luvvie) August 6, 2019

For giving us stories the world needed, but hardly heard before you; for sharing your gift with words at their most visceral; for being a force and making history—thank you, Toni Morrison. pic.twitter.com/F6vt22cbwV — Kirsten Gillibrand (@SenGillibrand) August 6, 2019

“We die. That may be the meaning of life. But we do language. That may be the measure of our lives.” Holding all those touched by Toni Morrison in my heart today. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/2jkAvtaErK — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) August 6, 2019

Thank you Toni Morrison for sharing your many gifts with us. “You wanna fly, you got to give up the shit that weighs you down.” - Toni Morrison Song of Solomon — Tamron Hall (@tamronhall) August 6, 2019

A towering figure in literature, Toni Morrison, has passed. Winner of the Nobel Prize, and keeper and storyteller for so much of our nation's soul, she was truly Beloved to us all. Rest now, and let us honor you as a nation eternally grateful for your contribution. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) August 6, 2019