Tributes pour in for Bill Richardson

The former governor and ambassador was instrumental in freeing Americans detained overseas, including former Marine Trevor Reid and WNBA Superstar Brittney Griner.
The largest wildfire in Louisiana history that has destroyed tens of thousands of acres was caused by arson, state officials announced. The Louisiana State Department of Agriculture and Forestry (LDAF) said it concluded its investigation into the wildfires in Beauregard Parish and found that the Tiger Island Fire was deliberately caused. Officials are offering a $2,000 reward to anyone who has information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons who caused the fire, the LDAF said in a press release Saturday.
A death has been confirmed at Burning Man after thousands of attendees were left mired in mud from torrential rains and were being advised to conserve food and water as all roads in and out of the desert arts and "self-reliance" festival remained shut off Sunday. The sprawling event is held each year in what's known as Black Rock City, in the Black Rock Desert in northwestern Nevada. Following what authorities described as "unusual weather conditions" that produced heavy rains Friday night and into Saturday, the gate and airport into and out of Black Rock City remain closed, organizers said.
Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy, one of Donald Trump's rivals in the 2024 race and one of the former president's biggest defenders on the trail, said Sunday that while he would have made different judgments than Trump regarding Jan. 6 and the handling of classified documents -- those decisions shouldn't be grounds for prosecution. "I do draw a distinction, George, between bad behavior and illegal behavior," Ramaswamy said in an interview with ABC "This Week" anchor George Stephanopoulos. Ramaswamy was repeatedly pressed by Stephanopoulos about disagreeing with some of Trump's conduct -- and which actions in particular he disagreed with -- while still backing the former president.
The last holiday weekend of the summer will bring scorching temperatures to a large portion of the U.S. Regions from the Great Plains to the Great Lakes and the Northeast will experience record heat starting Sunday and will last for the next several days. The Northeast will see its first true heat wave of the year, with high temperatures in the 90s from Sunday through Thursday.
America has range anxiety. Lucid Motors CEO Peter Rawlinson may have an answer. Rawlinson, an industry veteran who previously engineered cars for Tesla, Lotus and Jaguar, built the Lucid Air all-electric sedan to quell range fears and transform how motorists drive.
The moment Melvin Graham learned three Black people were fatally shot in a racially motivated rampage at a Dollar General store in Jacksonville, Florida, he said his mind raced back to June 17, 2015. As he listened to news reports from Jacksonville describing the Aug. 26 massacre, Graham said his blood began to boil with anger that once again America was being rocked by a heinous hate crime like the one that claimed the life of his sister, Cynthia Graham Hurd. From Charleston to Buffalo, friends and loved ones of those slain in racially motivated killings said they are trying to find ways to support the families in Jacksonville now enduring the same dreadful experience that they have gone through.
President Joe Biden on Saturday surveyed damage caused by Hurricane Idalia and reassured the storm's victims of the federal government's response, after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis chose not to meet with him. While on the ground in Florida, Biden said he was not disappointed that DeSantis rejected a meeting with him. "No, I'm not disappointed," Biden said Saturday afternoon.
Former New Mexico Gov. Bill Richardson, who also served in Congress, as ambassador to the U.N. and as energy secretary in the Clinton administration, has died, according to the Richardson Center for Global Engagement, the organization he founded to promote international peace and dialogue. Richardson died at his summer home in Chatham, Massachusetts, the organization said. Richardson was first elected to New Mexico's newly formed Third Congressional District in 1982.
Convicted murderer Danelo Cavalcante, 34, was spotted in Pocopson Township, about 1.5 miles away from the Pennsylvania prison where he escaped from on Thursday. Cavalcante was captured on a residential surveillance camera early Saturday, according to the Chester County District Attorney. Cavalcante was convicted of first-degree murder on Aug. 16 for fatally stabbing his 33-year-old former girlfriend.
A 12-year-old boy was shot on Friday night across the street from a Baltimore high school where a football game was being played, police said. Officers patrolling near the scene heard a gun shot in the area near Dunbar High School and found the boy suffering from a gunshot wound, according to Baltimore police. Medics arrived to the scene and transported the victim to an area hospital and he is currently in stable condition, police said.
Jimmy Buffett, the singer-songwriter best-known for breezy, tropical-themed hits like "Margaritaville" and "Cheeseburger in Paradise," has died at 76. Born in Pascagoula, Mississippi on Christmas Day in 1946, James William Buffett didn't pick up a guitar until his freshman year of college, where he earned a degree in history. The exception was the 1974 "Billboard" Hot 100 top-40 single "Come Monday," from Buffett's third album, "Living and Dying in 3/4 Time."
Devastating wildfires that erupted on the Hawaiian island of Maui on Aug. 8 have claimed the lives of at least 115 people while many more remain missing, according to authorities. Officials on Maui have repeatedly warned that the death toll is expected to rise as they work to contain the active blazes and assess the damage. Franklin Trejos, 68, died in the historic town of Lahaina on Aug. 8 after a wildfire broke out, his friend Shannon Weber-Bogar confirmed to ABC News.
The emergence of Google's Chromebook as a centerpiece of classroom education nationwide is exemplified by the excuses students have offered for incomplete work, technology repair shop owner Justin Millman said. "The new version of 'my dog ate my homework' is 'my Chromebook won't turn on,'" Millman, who says his Westbury, New York-based shop Cell Mechanic serves roughly 150 schools and repairs 5,000 Chromebooks per month, told ABC News. The durability of Chromebooks is an issue hardly limited to student concoctions, though.
Cruz predicts a two-man GOP race, an August jobs report offers Biden a fresh talking point, and two 2024 candidates prepare to meet in Florida. In a phone interview with ABC News, Republican Sen. Ted Cruz, who is seeking reelection in Texas next year, said he watched the "lively debate" among GOP presidential hopefuls but thinks it will come down to two competitors, both of whom he calls friends: former President Donald Trump and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.
A Maryland man faces murder charges in connection with the disappearance of a beloved teacher who was abducted while out on a walk, police announced on Friday. Mariame Sylla, 59, a teacher at Dora Kennedy French Immersion School in the Prince George's County school district, was reported missing by a family friend in late July, police said. On Aug. 1, a "concerned citizen" contacted the Prince George's County Police Department to report possible human remains found outside in Clinton, "where a dismembered body was discovered," Aziz said.
A woman was killed and another seriously injured in an apparently random shooting at a business in Austin, Texas, on Thursday, police said. The suspect shooter died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, police said. The incident occurred in a business at the Arboretum Shopping Center, an outdoor mall in north Austin, police said.
Mohamed Al Fayed, the wealthy Egyptian businessman whose son, Dodi, was killed in a car crash with Princess Diana 26 years ago, passed away at the age of 94. The British soccer club Fulham FC, which Al Fayed owned from 1997 to 2013, announced his passing on its website by the team's current owner, Shahid Khan. "I always enjoyed my time with Mr. Al Fayed, who was wise, colourful and committed to Fulham, and I am forever grateful for his trust in me to succeed him as Chairman in 2013," Khan said in a statement.
Two former members of the far-right Proud Boys extremist group were sentenced Friday for their roles in the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol -- one of whom received a sentence that is tied for the longest in the Jan. 6 cases. U.S. District Judge Timothy Kelly sentenced Ethan Nordean to 18 years in prison; former Proud Boy Dominic Pezzola was sentenced to 10 years in prison.
Police in Blendon Township, Ohio, released body camera video on Friday showing an officer fatally shooting a woman who allegedly accelerated her car towards the officer after she was accused of stealing from a grocery store. Ta'Kiya Young, 21, of Columbus was seven months pregnant when she died in the Aug. 24 shooting, her family said. Blendon Township police officers were in a Kroger's parking lot assisting a driver who was locked out of her car when a store employee told one of the officers that someone who had allegedly stolen bottles of alcohol was fleeing, Police Chief John Belton said in a statement after the shooting.
Shoppers in Texas no longer have to pay a sales tax on menstrual products, making the state one of the few in the nation to eliminate the so-called "tampon tax." A new law that went into effect Friday eliminates the sales tax on feminine hygiene products including items like tampons, menstrual pads and menstrual cups. In addition to menstrual products, the law, S.B. 379, also eliminates the sales tax on family care items including diapers, baby bottles, baby wipes, maternity clothing and breast milk pump products.