1 killed in training accident at West Point, source says, first responders treating casualties

A military vehicle overturned in a training accident at West Point on Thursday morning, according to officials with the U.S. Military Academy at West Point.

One individual was killed in the accident which occurred during annual summer training, a source familiar with the incident told ABC News.

There were a total of 20 cadets and three active duty soldiers in the five-ton cargo truck called a light medium tactical vehicle, the source added. Another source said that everyone in the truck sustained some type of injury.

Army and local first responders are at the scene treating casualties near the Camp Natural Bridge training site which is on U.S. Military Academy property, officials said.

Motorists were being asked to avoid Route 293.

This is a developing story. Please check back for more updates.