'Toy Story 4': Meet Forky, Ducky, Duke and other new characters originally appeared on goodmorningamerica.com

The day is finally here! "Toy Story 4" is in theaters nationwide and fans of Woody, Buzz, Bo Peep and the gang are rejoicing that they get to enjoy a brand new adventure.

But there are a whole slate of new, exciting characters to get to know and love.

Like Keanu Reeves' Duke Caboom and Jordan Peele's Bunny. You're gonna absolutely love them and what they bring to the franchise!

(MORE: Keanu Reeves gets into character for 'Toy Story 4': 'It was great to express my inner Duke Caboom')

Here's a look at the new additions:

Duke Caboom

The "Matrix" star steps in to play this heroic, yet flawed action figure.

Caboom is Canada's greatest stuntman and when asked if he can accomplish a feat key to helping the gang out, he simply says, "Yes ... I ... Canada."

His backstory is pretty glorious as well.

Reeves spoke to "GMA" on Thursday and explained that “Duke can’t help it."

"He has to perform. It’s who he is. It was great to express my inner Duke Caboom.”

(MORE: The 1st full-length 'Toy Story 4' trailer has us crying ... again)

Bunny and Ducky

As seen in previous trailers, Bunny and Ducky, played by the incomparable Jordan Peele and Keegan-Michael Key, are two carnival toys who meet Buzz somewhere along the way.

They don't take too kindly to strangers at first, but after they warm up to the group, they really shine with their witty banter.

Forky

Maybe the most important addition, Forky is a spork turned into a toy by his owner Bonnie.

Funnyman Tony Hale voices this spork, who really isn't too keen on being a kid's toy.

And we wont ruin all the fun, but the addition of Forky sends the group on an adventure they never could have imagined.

PHOTO: Tony Hale, as Forky, in a scene from 'Toy Story 4.' (Pixar/Walt Disney Studios) More

Gabby Gabby

"Mad Men's' Christina Hendricks voices Gabby Gabby, a vintage toy who has a separate mission of her own.

She's absolutely dying to make some special child happy.

Whether or not this is in line with what Woody, Buzz and the rest of the group want remains to be seen.

Both ABC News and Pixar are part of parent company Disney.