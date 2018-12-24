Thoughtful last-minute gifts you can still get on Christmas Day originally appeared on goodmorningamerica.com

Attention procrastinators -- if you waited until Christmas Eve to scramble for a last-minute gift, "Good Morning America" is here with some expert tips and suggestions on presents that don't seem like they were thrown together with just hours to spare.

Whether you waited to shop or simply forgot someone on your list, you're in luck because ABC News' consumer correspondent Becky Worley has some ideas to make you look like a holiday hero.

Here are her top picks for last-minute Christmas gifts:

Subscription boxes

It seems like there is a subscription box for everything these days, and while you don't have to have the first box ready on Christmas Day, it makes a good gift because the person will think fondly of you many times throughout the year.

Some boxes Worley recommends include Bark Box for dog-lovers, Fab Fit Fun for fitness enthusiasts and Birch Box for beauty lovers. There are also subscription box services for wine and much more.

Worley recommends giving a figurative representation of what you subscribed them for in a printed-out card, but beefing up the gift with some items you can pick up at the drugstore that represent the subscription.

Event tickets

Tickets to a concert, performance or sporting event makes the ideal gift for a teen or 20-something, and most of these tickets you can purchase online and then print out, as late as Christmas Day itself.

Hit up your grocery store

Now that Amazon owns Whole Foods, Worley recommends heading there if you are waiting until the last minute because they stock a bunch of Amazon tech products like Kindles and devices with Alexa, such as the Echo Dot.

Whole Foods and other grocers also often have a lot of nice bath and spa-type products that you could bunch together and make it look like you spent a lot more effort on the gift than you actually did.

Newspaper and magazine subscriptions

If you have a relative that often likes to post about the news online, Worley recommends looking into either a print or digital subscription gift for the Wall Street Journal, the New York Times or another publication they might like.

This also is a great idea for kids that are glued to their devices -- something like a National Geographic Kids subscription could be a great gift to get them off their gadgets.

Gift cards

Gift cards are a common last-minute Christmas gift idea, and many retailers have been offering promotions or freebies for gift card purchases this close to Christmas that could be worth checking out.