Thomas Rhett hits back at people who criticized his wife's CMT outfit originally appeared on goodmorningamerica.com

Country singer Thomas Rhett attended the 2019 CMT Music Awards with his wife, Lauren Akins, on Wednesday.

For the occasion, Akins donned a hot pink top with a printed mini skirt, while the singer went with a maroon suit.

Many adorable photos of the couple on the red carpet circulated on social media, where users commented both negative and positive reactions to Akins' look for the night.

(MORE: Power couple Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton release holiday music video together)

On a particular post of the couple shared by People, many trolls left hateful comments about Akins' look, some suggesting she needs a stylist.

That's when Rhett stepped in.

"All of you with these hateful comments should be ashamed," he commented on the post. "This world doesn't need more of your negativity."

PHOTO: Lauren Akins and Thomas Rhett attend the 2019 CMT Music Awards at Bridgestone Arena on June 05, 2019, in Nashville, Tenn. (John Shearer/WireImage/Getty Images) More

When the singer was asked about defending his wife the next day at the 2019 CMA Fest, he explained why he chose to speak out.

"There just kind of comes a point where you can say whatever you want about me and my outfits and how ridiculous I look, but once you start talking about my wife, sometimes I can't hold back," he told ET.

"I said that stuff just to basically to encourage people to just be kind," he continued. "I can't imagine being on someone's page and seeing something and ragging on them for something like that."

(MORE: Thomas Rhett talks about his new song 'Dream You Never Had')

"But that's just the world we live in, man," he added. "This internet, cyber bullying, whatever you want to call it. It's very unfortunate, and I wish people were just kinder."

Rhett said that if those commenting knew his wife personally, they would know "she's as beautiful inside as she is out."