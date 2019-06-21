Texas police officer dies after being shot in the line of duty, officials say

A police officer died Thursday night after being shot in the line of duty in Mission, Texas.

The unnamed officer, a member of the Mission Police Department, was shot when he was "waved down for a suspect with a weapon," city officials said.

The officer was in critical condition when he was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

"We're devastated," the City of Mission wrote on Twitter late Thursday night. "He gave his life protecting us. There are no words to explain how heartbroken we are as a community."

An investigation into the fatal shooting is underway, and a suspect is in custody, according to ABC affiliate KRGV in Weslaco, Texas.

The police department and city officials have scheduled a press conference on the matter for Friday morning at 10 a.m. local time.

"It is a sad day in Mission. Tonight we lost one of our own," Mission Mayor Armando O'Cana wrote on Twitter. "Our hearts are with the officer's family."