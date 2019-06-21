Teresa Giudice celebrates her daughter Gia's high school graduation originally appeared on goodmorningamerica.com

Teresa Giudice posted a slew of photos to her Instagram stories on Thursday after celebrating her daughter Gia's graduation from high school.

The first set includes Gia and her friends, all dressed in white and taking a group pic. Gia writes on her cap, "R U ready? 23," referencing 2023, the year she graduates from college.

Giudice also tagged another pic "#MyLove, #MyGraduate."

In other videos shared to her Insta stories, you see Gia, 18, walk and accept her diploma, throw her cap into the air and then eat a tasty meal after to honor the occasion.

Gia wasn't the only Giudice daughter celebrating. Gabriella, 15, graduated from eighth grade and Teresa made sure to mark that occasion as well.

"Gabriella - I know when you say something I better listen up you are so strong and so wise! You show the strength & determination of someone who will have much success in life & this is only the beginning! So happy to share in the excitement of your 8th grade graduation day and so very proud of you!" her mom wrote.

Gia has been celebrating her exit from high school since last month, when she went to prom and posted about the big event.

Amid all the celebrations, Teresa Giudice is still dealing with the possibility of her husband being deported back to his native country of Italy.

According to the AP, Joe Giudice is being allowed to stay in America while he awaits the decision to his appeal.

Joe Giudice pleaded guilty in 2014 to bankruptcy fraud and failing to pay taxes on $200,000 worth of income. He was released from prison in March 2019. Teresa Giudice also served nearly a year in prison after pleading guilty to submitting false loan applications when she applied for a $5 million mortgage.

According to U.S. law, immigrants can be deported if they are convicted of "a crime of moral turpitude" or an "aggravated felony."

In November, Teresa Giudice spoke to "GMA" after it was announced that Joe would be deported to Italy after he finished his stint in federal prison for bankruptcy fraud.

"It's heartbreaking," she told Michael Strahan. "I never thought I'd be in this position. I have to stay strong. I have four beautiful daughters and they need their mommy."