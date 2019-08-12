Teen Choice Awards recap: Jonas Brothers get real on bullying, 'Avengers' win big and more originally appeared on goodmorningamerica.com
The Jonas Brother are back and better than ever. And Sunday night, they received the "Decade Award" at the Teen Choice Awards.
But they also revealed they were bullied early on in their careers and hoped to demonstrate to the crowed what you can accomplish if you follow your dreams.
10 incredibles years of @jonasbrothers — it's been an unforgettable journey! ✨ #TeenChoice pic.twitter.com/YgsVOiXHDj— Teen Choice Awards (@TeenChoiceFOX) August 12, 2019
"I started to hate to go to school, I started to hate my hair, I started to hate myself," Kevin said, adding that people teased him for his frosted tip hair style.
(MORE: The Jonas Brothers reveal who broke up the band and got them back together)
"The same haircut that got me called [a name] was what started my actual career," the eldest brother added, "And it's also the reason I'm standing on this stage receiving this award today."
Nick followed Kevin and said he also got bullied but not by fellow students, but "by my teachers."
A decade of the @jonasbrothers at #TeenChoice! 😱 Here's to burnin' up the stage for years to come. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/t3QVAq9t90— Teen Choice Awards (@TeenChoiceFOX) August 12, 2019
After landing a role on Broadway, he said, "My teachers felt it was their job to keep me in my place by singling me out, by giving me a bit harsher treatment than everyone else."
"I still remember one birthday in particular. I was quite young, I was very excited, as well all get on our birthdays, my teachers yelled at me saying, 'Stop drawing attention to yourself,'" he revealed. "I had enough self-doubt as it was, I didn't need to be told how little I really was."
(MORE: Jonas Brothers release new music video 'Sucker' starring Priyanka Chopra, Sophie Turner and more)
But he added that if he didn't stay strong and keep doing what he was doing, he wouldn't be standing by his brothers on that stage.
Along with the Jonas Brothers' inspiring stories, the rest of the show was full of gratitude for an amazing year in entertainment.
The Marvel Cinematic Universe dominated as well.
As expected, "Avengers: Endgame" collected all the Infinity Stones -- that is, Teen Choice Awards for which it was nominated. The epic Marvel saga won Choice Action Movie, Choice Action Movie Actor for Robert Downey Jr., Choice Action Movie Actress for Scarlett Johansson, and Choice Movie Villain, for Josh Brolin as Thanos.
Congrats to @RobertDowneyJr for winning #ChoiceActionMovieActor at the 2019 #TeenChoiceAwards pic.twitter.com/uZyZnd2JH7— New York Film Academy (@NYFA) August 12, 2019
Accepting his awards, Robert Downey Jr. took the stage surrounded by kids dressed in Iron Man costumes. After thanking the screaming crowd, he counted down with the kids to deliver his character Tony Stark's "Avengers: Endgame" line, "We love you 3000!"
Superheroes again proved to be extremely popular with the teen voters, with Marvel's "Spider-Man: Far from Home" winning Choice Summer Movie, Choice Summer Movie Actor and Actress for Tom Holland and Zendaya, respectively.
The feeling is mutual, @taylorswift13. 💜 #TeenChoice pic.twitter.com/w0OSvGF93A— Teen Choice Awards (@TeenChoiceFOX) August 12, 2019
On the music end, the likes of BTS, Taylor Swift and Shawn Mendes all won big.
Swift won the Icon Award and announced her next single "Lover" in the process!
Here's the complete list Teen Choice Awards movie, music and TV winners:
MOVIESChoice Action Movie
Avengers: Endgame
Choice Action Movie Actor
Robert Downey Jr. – Avengers: Endgame
Choice Action Movie Actress
Scarlett Johansson – Avengers: Endgame
Choice Sci-Fi/Fantasy Movie
Aladdin
Choice Sci-Fi/Fantasy Movie Actor
Will Smith – Aladdin
Choice Sci-Fi/Fantasy Movie Actress
Naomi Scott – Aladdin
Choice Drama Movie
After
Choice Drama Movie Actor H
ero Fiennes Tiffin – After
Choice Drama Movie Actress
Josephine Langford – After
Choice Comedy Movie
Crazy Rich Asians
Choice Comedy Movie Actor
Noah Centineo – The Perfect Date
Choice Comedy Movie Actress
Laura Marano – The Perfect Date
Choice Movie Villain
Josh Brolin – Avengers: Endgame
Choice Summer Movie
Spider-Man: Far from Home
Choice Summer Movie Actor
Tom Holland – Spider-Man: Far from Home
Choice Summer Movie Actress
Zendaya – Spider-Man: Far from Home
TELEVISION
Choice Drama TV Show
Riverdale
Choice Drama TV Actor
Cole Sprouse – Riverdale
Choice Drama TV Actress
Lili Reinhart – Riverdale
Choice Sci-Fi/Fantasy TV Show
Shadowhunters
Choice Sci-Fi/Fantasy TV Actor
Jared Padalecki – Supernatural
Choice Sci-Fi/Fantasy TV Actress
Katherine McNamara – Shadowhunters
Choice Action TV Show
MacGyver
Choice Action TV Actor
Stephen Amell – Arrow
Choice Action TV Actress
Gabrielle Union – L.A.’s Finest
Choice Comedy TV Show
The Big Bang Theory
Choice Comedy TV Actor
Jaime Camil – Jane the Virgin
Choice Comedy TV Actress
Nina Dobrev – Fam
Choice TV Villain
Cameron Monaghan – Gotham
Choice Reality TV Show
America’s Got Talent
Choice Throwback TV Show
Friends
Choice Summer TV Show
Stranger Things
Choice Summer TV Actor
Noah Schnapp – Stranger Things
Choice Summer TV Actress
Millie Bobby Brown – Stranger Things
MUSIC
Choice Male Artist
Shawn Mendes
Choice Female Artist
Billie Eilish
Choice Music Group
Why Don’t We
Choice Country Artist
Dan + Shay
Choice Latin Artist
CNCO
Choice R&B/Hip-Hop Artist
Cardi B
Choice Rock Artist
Panic! At The Disco
Choice Song: Female Artist
Lauren Jauregui – “Expectations”
Choice Song: Male Artist
Louis Tomlinson – “Two of Us”
Choice Song: Group
BLACKPINK – “DDU-DU DDU-DU”
Choice Pop Song
Ariana Grande – “thank u, next”
Choice Country Song
Dan + Shay – “Speechless”
Choice Electronic/Dance Song
Ellie Goulding, Diplo, & Red Velvet – “Close to Me (Red Velvet Remix)”
Choice Latin Song
CNCO – “Pretend”
Choice R&B/Hip-Hop Song
Lil Nas X (feat. Billy Ray Cyrus) – “Old Town Road [Remix]”
Choice Rock Song
Panic! At The Disco – “Hey Look Ma, I Made It”
Choice Breakout Artist
Billie Eilish
Choice International Artist
BTS
Choice Collaboration
BTS (feat. Halsey) – “Boy with Luv”
Choice Summer Song
“Señorita” – Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello
Choice Summer Female Artist
Halsey
Choice Summer Male Artist
Shawn Mendes
Choice Summer Group
Jonas Brothers
Choice Summer Tour
BTS – “BTS World Tour Love Yourself: Speak Yourself Tour”
Choice Song from a Movie
“A Whole New World” (End Title) from Aladdin – ZAYN & Zhavia Ward
Disney owns both Marvel Studios and ABC News.