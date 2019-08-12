Teen Choice Awards recap: Jonas Brothers get real on bullying, 'Avengers' win big and more originally appeared on goodmorningamerica.com

The Jonas Brother are back and better than ever. And Sunday night, they received the "Decade Award" at the Teen Choice Awards.

But they also revealed they were bullied early on in their careers and hoped to demonstrate to the crowed what you can accomplish if you follow your dreams.

"I started to hate to go to school, I started to hate my hair, I started to hate myself," Kevin said, adding that people teased him for his frosted tip hair style.

"The same haircut that got me called [a name] was what started my actual career," the eldest brother added, "And it's also the reason I'm standing on this stage receiving this award today."

Nick followed Kevin and said he also got bullied but not by fellow students, but "by my teachers."

After landing a role on Broadway, he said, "My teachers felt it was their job to keep me in my place by singling me out, by giving me a bit harsher treatment than everyone else."

"I still remember one birthday in particular. I was quite young, I was very excited, as well all get on our birthdays, my teachers yelled at me saying, 'Stop drawing attention to yourself,'" he revealed. "I had enough self-doubt as it was, I didn't need to be told how little I really was."

But he added that if he didn't stay strong and keep doing what he was doing, he wouldn't be standing by his brothers on that stage.

Along with the Jonas Brothers' inspiring stories, the rest of the show was full of gratitude for an amazing year in entertainment.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe dominated as well.

As expected, "Avengers: Endgame" collected all the Infinity Stones -- that is, Teen Choice Awards for which it was nominated. The epic Marvel saga won Choice Action Movie, Choice Action Movie Actor for Robert Downey Jr., Choice Action Movie Actress for Scarlett Johansson, and Choice Movie Villain, for Josh Brolin as Thanos.

Accepting his awards, Robert Downey Jr. took the stage surrounded by kids dressed in Iron Man costumes. After thanking the screaming crowd, he counted down with the kids to deliver his character Tony Stark's "Avengers: Endgame" line, "We love you 3000!"

Superheroes again proved to be extremely popular with the teen voters, with Marvel's "Spider-Man: Far from Home" winning Choice Summer Movie, Choice Summer Movie Actor and Actress for Tom Holland and Zendaya, respectively.

On the music end, the likes of BTS, Taylor Swift and Shawn Mendes all won big.

Swift won the Icon Award and announced her next single "Lover" in the process!

Here's the complete list Teen Choice Awards movie, music and TV winners:

MOVIESChoice Action Movie

Avengers: Endgame

Choice Action Movie Actor

Robert Downey Jr. – Avengers: Endgame

Choice Action Movie Actress

Scarlett Johansson – Avengers: Endgame

Choice Sci-Fi/Fantasy Movie

Aladdin

Choice Sci-Fi/Fantasy Movie Actor

Will Smith – Aladdin

Choice Sci-Fi/Fantasy Movie Actress

Naomi Scott – Aladdin

Choice Drama Movie

After

Choice Drama Movie Actor H

ero Fiennes Tiffin – After

Choice Drama Movie Actress

Josephine Langford – After

Choice Comedy Movie

Crazy Rich Asians

Choice Comedy Movie Actor

Noah Centineo – The Perfect Date

Choice Comedy Movie Actress

Laura Marano – The Perfect Date

Choice Movie Villain

Josh Brolin – Avengers: Endgame

Choice Summer Movie

Spider-Man: Far from Home

Choice Summer Movie Actor

Tom Holland – Spider-Man: Far from Home

