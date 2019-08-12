Teen Choice Awards recap: Jonas Brothers get real on bullying, 'Avengers' win big and more

MICHAEL ROTHMAN and MEGAN DULEY

The Jonas Brother are back and better than ever. And Sunday night, they received the "Decade Award" at the Teen Choice Awards.

But they also revealed they were bullied early on in their careers and hoped to demonstrate to the crowed what you can accomplish if you follow your dreams.

"I started to hate to go to school, I started to hate my hair, I started to hate myself," Kevin said, adding that people teased him for his frosted tip hair style.

"The same haircut that got me called [a name] was what started my actual career," the eldest brother added, "And it's also the reason I'm standing on this stage receiving this award today."

Nick followed Kevin and said he also got bullied but not by fellow students, but "by my teachers."

After landing a role on Broadway, he said, "My teachers felt it was their job to keep me in my place by singling me out, by giving me a bit harsher treatment than everyone else."

"I still remember one birthday in particular. I was quite young, I was very excited, as well all get on our birthdays, my teachers yelled at me saying, 'Stop drawing attention to yourself,'" he revealed. "I had enough self-doubt as it was, I didn't need to be told how little I really was."

But he added that if he didn't stay strong and keep doing what he was doing, he wouldn't be standing by his brothers on that stage.

Along with the Jonas Brothers' inspiring stories, the rest of the show was full of gratitude for an amazing year in entertainment.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe dominated as well.

As expected, "Avengers: Endgame" collected all the Infinity Stones -- that is, Teen Choice Awards for which it was nominated. The epic Marvel saga won Choice Action Movie, Choice Action Movie Actor for Robert Downey Jr., Choice Action Movie Actress for Scarlett Johansson, and Choice Movie Villain, for Josh Brolin as Thanos.

Accepting his awards, Robert Downey Jr. took the stage surrounded by kids dressed in Iron Man costumes. After thanking the screaming crowd, he counted down with the kids to deliver his character Tony Stark's "Avengers: Endgame" line, "We love you 3000!"

Superheroes again proved to be extremely popular with the teen voters, with Marvel's "Spider-Man: Far from Home" winning Choice Summer Movie, Choice Summer Movie Actor and Actress for Tom Holland and Zendaya, respectively.

On the music end, the likes of BTS, Taylor Swift and Shawn Mendes all won big.

Swift won the Icon Award and announced her next single "Lover" in the process!

Here's the complete list Teen Choice Awards movie, music and TV winners:

MOVIESChoice Action Movie

Avengers: Endgame

Choice Action Movie Actor

Robert Downey Jr. – Avengers: Endgame

Choice Action Movie Actress

Scarlett Johansson – Avengers: Endgame

Choice Sci-Fi/Fantasy Movie

Aladdin

Choice Sci-Fi/Fantasy Movie Actor

Will Smith – Aladdin

Choice Sci-Fi/Fantasy Movie Actress

Naomi Scott – Aladdin

Choice Drama Movie

After

Choice Drama Movie Actor H

ero Fiennes Tiffin – After

Choice Drama Movie Actress

Josephine Langford – After

Choice Comedy Movie

Crazy Rich Asians

Choice Comedy Movie Actor

Noah Centineo – The Perfect Date

Choice Comedy Movie Actress

Laura Marano – The Perfect Date

Choice Movie Villain

Josh Brolin – Avengers: Endgame

Choice Summer Movie

Spider-Man: Far from Home

Choice Summer Movie Actor

Tom Holland – Spider-Man: Far from Home

Choice Summer Movie Actress

Zendaya – Spider-Man: Far from Home

TELEVISION

Choice Drama TV Show

Riverdale

Choice Drama TV Actor

Cole Sprouse – Riverdale

Choice Drama TV Actress

Lili Reinhart – Riverdale

Choice Sci-Fi/Fantasy TV Show

Shadowhunters

Choice Sci-Fi/Fantasy TV Actor

Jared Padalecki – Supernatural

Choice Sci-Fi/Fantasy TV Actress

Katherine McNamara – Shadowhunters

Choice Action TV Show

MacGyver

Choice Action TV Actor

Stephen Amell – Arrow

Choice Action TV Actress

Gabrielle Union – L.A.’s Finest

Choice Comedy TV Show

The Big Bang Theory

Choice Comedy TV Actor

Jaime Camil – Jane the Virgin

Choice Comedy TV Actress

Nina Dobrev – Fam

Choice TV Villain

Cameron Monaghan – Gotham

Choice Reality TV Show

America’s Got Talent

Choice Throwback TV Show

Friends

Choice Summer TV Show

Stranger Things

Choice Summer TV Actor

Noah Schnapp – Stranger Things

Choice Summer TV Actress

Millie Bobby Brown – Stranger Things

MUSIC

Choice Male Artist

Shawn Mendes

Choice Female Artist

Billie Eilish

Choice Music Group

Why Don’t We

Choice Country Artist

Dan + Shay

Choice Latin Artist

CNCO

Choice R&B/Hip-Hop Artist

Cardi B

Choice Rock Artist

Panic! At The Disco

Choice Song: Female Artist

Lauren Jauregui – “Expectations”

Choice Song: Male Artist

Louis Tomlinson – “Two of Us”

Choice Song: Group

BLACKPINK – “DDU-DU DDU-DU”

Choice Pop Song

Ariana Grande – “thank u, next”

Choice Country Song

Dan + Shay – “Speechless”

Choice Electronic/Dance Song

Ellie Goulding, Diplo, & Red Velvet – “Close to Me (Red Velvet Remix)”

Choice Latin Song

CNCO – “Pretend”

Choice R&B/Hip-Hop Song

Lil Nas X (feat. Billy Ray Cyrus) – “Old Town Road [Remix]”

Choice Rock Song

Panic! At The Disco – “Hey Look Ma, I Made It”

Choice Breakout Artist

Billie Eilish

Choice International Artist

BTS

Choice Collaboration

BTS (feat. Halsey) – “Boy with Luv”

Choice Summer Song

“Señorita” – Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello

Choice Summer Female Artist

Halsey

Choice Summer Male Artist

Shawn Mendes

Choice Summer Group

Jonas Brothers

Choice Summer Tour

BTS – “BTS World Tour Love Yourself: Speak Yourself Tour”

Choice Song from a Movie

“A Whole New World” (End Title) from Aladdin – ZAYN & Zhavia Ward

Disney owns both Marvel Studios and ABC News.