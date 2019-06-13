Taylor Swift's new album will be called 'Lover,' and a new song is on its way (ABC News)

Taylor Swift's new album will be called 'Lover,' and a new song is on its way originally appeared on goodmorningamerica.com

The fans guessed it! Taylor Swift revealed Thursday that the title of her new album is called "Lover."

In an Instagram Live, the singer said that the album is now available for pre-order and will be released on Aug. 23. The significance of that date? August is the eighth month, and eight plus two plus three equals Taylor’s lucky number: 13.

“I’m obnoxious,” she joked.

"Lover" will have 18 tracks, the most she’s ever put on an album. There will also be four deluxe editions available at Target, each with unique content.

As you can probably surmise from the title, Swift said the album will be “very romantic in tone.” But that doesn’t mean it'll be all love songs, she said, noting that you can find romance in loneliness or sadness as well.

The cover to the album was shot by photographer Valheria Rocha and features Swift with blue-tipped hair and a glitter heart around her eye, in front of cotton candy-colored clouds.

She’ll also be releasing a brand new song called “You Need to Calm Down,” set to drop at 12 a.m. Friday. Of course, she dropped a hint about that in her “ME!” video, where she has an argument with Brendon Urie in French.

"You need to calm down!" he says, to which she yells, “I am calm!”

The video for “You Need to Calm Down” will arrive in a few days, making its debut on ABC’s "Good Morning America" on Monday, June 17.

And that's not all: Swift also revealed in the live stream that she will be working with fashion designer Stella McCartney on a collaboration inspired by "Lover." More details on that will be coming soon.