Taylor Swift wears head-to-toe rainbow outfit for Pride month originally appeared on goodmorningamerica.com

Kicking the month off in excellent Pride style, Taylor Swift performed in an elaborate rainbow-colored outfit for the 2019 iHeartRadio Wango Tango at Dignity Health Sports Park.

Swift posted her vibrant look on Instagram, and wrote, "Like a rainbow with all of the colors."

Her post has since gained over 1 million likes from her fans.

Swift's showed of the rainbow look shortly after posting a letter she wrote asking Tennessee's Republican Senator Lamar Alexander to protect LGBTQ rights and support the Equality Act on Instagram.

"For American citizens to be denied jobs or housing based on who they love or how they identify, in my opinion, is un-American and cruel," the 10-time Grammy Award winner wrote.

If passed, the Equality Act would prohibit discrimination based on sexual orientation or gender identity in employment, housing, loan applications, education, public accommodations, and other areas.