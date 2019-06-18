Taylor Swift says she 'felt so much lighter' after reconciling with Katy Perry originally appeared on goodmorningamerica.com

Taylor Swift and Katy Perry were once rivals, but now they go together like burgers and fries.

The music video for Swift's “You Need to Calm Down” features Perry in a hamburger costume lovingly embracing Swift, who is dressed like an order of French fries.

Swift revealed that the two former frenemies buried the hatchet quite some time ago.

“She sent me a really nice note and an olive branch — like an actual olive branch — to my tour when it started, the Reputation Stadium Tour, a while ago,” Swift said on the U.K.’s Capital Breakfast radio show. “From that point on, we’ve been on good terms.”

Swift said the two eventually ran into each other at a party and hugged it out in person, and then hung out at another party after that.

“It was just, like, something felt so much lighter about my life when things became really good between us,” Swift said.

But before they went public with their reconciliation, Swift said they wanted to make sure things were “solid” between them — and now, it seems that they are.

On Monday, Perry shared photos from the music video set, captioning it, “This meal is BEEF-free.”

Swift also posted a pic of the two in their burger and fries costumes, writing, “A happy meal.”