Taylor Swift performs live on 'GMA,' reveals she'll re-record her old albums

In one of the most anticipated concerts in years, Taylor Swift rocked out live on "GMA" Thursday morning in front of thousands of fans -- some of whom had started camping out late Wednesday night.

The show is extra special as Swift's new album, "Lover," is out Friday, so fans got a sneak peek into the catalog of this game-changing new collection.

Before the performance, Swift spoke to "GMA's" Robin Roberts, including about owning her own work and how she plans to re-record her original music catalog next year.

"This is insane," she said, looking at the crowd. "We're having fun, right?"

"Something that's very special to me about this album is it's the first one that I will own," she said about "Lover."

Her contract says that starting next year, she can record her first five albums all over again, she explained.

"I think it's important for artists to own their work," she added. "I'm gonna be busy, I'm very excited."

This revelation comes after Scooter Braun, once Kanye West's manager and Justin Bieber's current manager, paid more than $300 million for Taylor Swift's back catalog.

Swift was very vocal in an online letter that "Never in my worst nightmares did I imagine the buyer would be Scooter."

During the chat, Swift also announced that she's opening the VMAs Monday night, her first performance at the event in fur years.

After the interview, Swift began her performance with "You Need to Calm Down," rocking out as fans danced and sang along. Next, she performed another song from "Lover," with the hit "ME!"

She certainly promised the crowd, "Nobody is gonna love you like me."

Swift closed with an old classic, "Shake It Off." When fans thought the show was over, she told them, "We can do one more."

The interview and performance comes one day ahead of her album launch and after a huge year for the superstar.

Robin Roberts announced prior to the show that presales will have the album platinum before it even comes out.