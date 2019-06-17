Taylor Swift's new video 'You Need To Calm Down' features Katy Perry, Billy Porter, more (ABC News)

Taylor Swift debuted the highly-anticipated music video for her latest single, "You Need to Calm Down," on "Good Morning America" Monday.

The pop music superstar's latest video is intended to be a symbol of support and Pride for the LGBTQ community and features cameos from an all-star lineup of guests, including: Ellen DeGeneres, Ryan Reynolds, Laverne Cox, Dexter Mayfield, Karamo Brown, Antoni Porowski, Ciara, RuPaul, Jonathan Van Ness, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Justin Mikita, Bobby Berk, Tan France, Billy Porter, Adam Lambert, Todrick Hall, Hayley Kiyoko, Chester Lockhart, Adam Rippon and Hannah Hart.

The #YNTCDmusicvideo is out! First, I want to say that my co-stars in this video are AMAZING. Please celebrate by supporting their work, following them, and going to see them perform. I’m SO grateful and SO EXCITED I ACTUALLY DO NEED TO CALM DOWN.🍹 https://t.co/787ksrnpBY pic.twitter.com/Oj7GtQ7fxa — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) June 17, 2019

The ending to the video is soon to be iconic, putting to bed all the Swift and Katy Perry drama, with the duo dressed as a burger and fries, respectively, and hugging and dancing together.

This video comes after years of an alleged feud that seemingly ended years ago with an "olive branch" social media post between the two stars and then another post this year. Now, any feud the two ever had is clearly over.

"You Need to Calm Down," was released last Friday and is from Swift's forthcoming new album, "Lover," which will be out on Aug. 23. (In an Instagram live, Swift shared the significance of that date -- August is the eighth month, and 8 + 2 + 3 = Taylor’s lucky number, 13).

The song starts out with Swift seeming to address someone who's been talking smack about her, behind her back.

"You are somebody that I don't know, but you're taking shots at me like it's Patrón, and I'm just like damn, it's 7 a.m.," she sings in the opening lyric. "Say it in the street, that's a knock-out, but you say it in a tweet, that's a cop out, and I'm just like, hey, 'Are you OK?'"

In the video, Swift is waking up in all pink, checking her phone, seeing the alleged "shot" taking, then taking some shots of her own, making a margarita before hitting the pool.

She's living in what looks like a trailer park and hangs out by the pool in all pink, looking fabulous and free.

The tune also dropped in the middle of Pride Month, and in the lyric video, Swift gives a nod to the organization GLAAD, singing: "Why are you mad when you could be GLAAD?"

She has some very amazing neighbors as well like Hall, Cox, Ferguson and others, some surrounding the "Modern Family" star as he marries his husband Mikita.

The song, above all else, is a jam intended to express support for the LGBTQ community and equality. While protesters are slamming same-sex marriage, Swift takes the high road and simply celebrates love with Ferguson, Porter and others.

Porter, the man of the moment, walks in from the protesters and strikes a "Pose," while RuPaul throws a crown in the air, right in front of the some of the most celebrated drag queens.

We all got crowns 👑 💕 pic.twitter.com/vI2rXQQMTl — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) June 15, 2019

