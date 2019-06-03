A Tale of 2 invoices: Beto O'Rourke pays El Paso, which Donald Trump's campaign still owes $470,000 originally appeared on abcnews.go.com

It was the best of times, it was the worst of times.

Actually, which it was depends on what street you stood on a chilly winter evening in El Paso, Texas.

On one side of town, raucous crowds gathered at the El Paso County Coliseum. With American flags and banners reading "Finish the Wall" displayed above him, President Donald Trump hailed his "big, beautiful" border wall as the reason for El Paso's low crime rate.

PHOTO: Former Texas Congressman Beto O'Rourke speaks to a crowd of supporters at Chalio Acosta Sports Center at the end of the anti-Trump 'March for Truth' in El Paso, Texas, Feb. 11, 2019. (Paul Ratje/AFP/Getty Images, FILE) More

PHOTO: An invoice from the City of El Paso, Texas, for police officers utilized during Beto O'Rourke's presidential campaign launch on March 30, 2019, shows an amount due of $21,021.36. (City of El Paso) More

Outside the coliseum, thousands of protesters gathered. Marching along the Rio Grande, they joined former Texas Congressman Beto O'Rourke at the Chalio Acosta Sports Center for a counter rally to celebrate El Paso's immigrant culture. It marked a clarion moment for a prospective candidate testing 2020 waters, and heralded what many expected to come -- O'Rourke's official campaign kickoff. Just a few weeks later, he held his first official campaign rally in his hometown.

The bills came due for both: Beto For America owed the city $28,630.50 for his March campaign launch; he had already paid $7,609.14 of that as a deposit. The remainder was due May 24. They paid on time -- just under the wire -- with a check dated the day prior to the deadline.

El Paso also billed Donald J. Trump for President Inc. for his "Make America Great Again" rally -- for nearly half a million dollars. The invoice was sent to the campaign's Fifth Avenue offices in New York on March 27. It was due April 26, and El Paso has yet to see a dime.

The exact number is $470,417.05, broken down by reimbursements owed to six departments:

Department of Aviation: $6,286.57 Fire Department: $60,630.84 Health Department: $528 Streets & Maintenance: $6,452 Sun Metro: $15,577.52 Police Department: $380,942.12

PHOTO: An invoice from the City of El Paso Texas for a Feb. 11, 2019, campaign rally shows an amount due of $470,417.05. (City of El Paso) More

A month overdue and no check in sight, El Paso sent a warning to the Trump campaign of its looming penalty -- a letter, coincidentally, sent the same day Beto's check was cut.

"Failure to pay your past due balance or to make acceptable payment arrangement within 30 days from the date of this notice (May 23) may result in your account being charged a one-time collection fee of 21 percent on your gross account receivable balance," the letter from El Paso's Office of the Comptroller states.

PHOTO: A letter from the Office of the Comptroller for the City of El Paso, Texas, dated May 23, 2019, addressed to Donald J. Trump for President, Inc., says, 'your account with the city of El Paso is extremely past due.' (City of El Paso) More

