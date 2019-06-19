Ta-Nehisi Coates and Danny Glover join renewed debate over reparations on Capitol Hill originally appeared on abcnews.go.com

Steps away from the U.S. Capitol – a building built by slaves – the House Judiciary subcommittee on the Constitution, Civil Rights and Civil Liberties is holding its first hearing in more than a decade on the hot-button topic of reparations for the descendants of Africans brought to America, enslaved and impacted by discriminatory policies including segregation.

The hearing, timed to coincide with "Juneteenth," a date when the last slaves in Texas learned they were free, brings to the forefront the centuries-old debate over what, if anything, is owed.

At the end of the Civil War formerly enslaved families were promised by Union leadership 40 acres and a mule -- an offer never fulfilled. Centuries later, the debate over reparations is playing out on the campaign trail as many 2020 presidential presidential candidates weigh in on the topic and lawmakers press the case with perennial legislative efforts.

The appearance actor Danny Glover and award-winning author Ta-Nehisi Coates, whose 2014 essay "The Case for Reparations" thrust the divisive topic onto the national stage, are expected to testify, lending celebrity status to an issue that has been wending through Congress for decades.

Glover grew emotional as he spoke about his family's history as sharecroppers and as the descendants of slaves and stressed that America needs to acknowledge the impact of slavery and discrimination.

"James Baldwin, the great writer once said, 'if we can't tell the truth about the past, we become trapped in it," Glover told the panel. "This country is trapped in not telling the truth."

Former Rep. John Conyers, D-Michigan, first introduced reparations H.R. 40 legislation in 1989 aimed at creating a commission to "make recommendations concerning any form of apology and compensation to begin the long-delayed process of atonement for slavery." The measure has been reintroduced every congressional last session since then and was re-introduced this year by Democratic Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee of Texas.

The measure has drawn support from NAACP President Derrick Johnson whose organization backed the measure starting in 2014.

"Here we are in 2019 talking about it again. It is a sore spot for this nation," Johnson told ABC News in April. "It is something that we must address, so we can get past this moment in time in a way in which the legacy of slavery, the legacy of segregation, the legacy of institutional racism can once in for all be done away with and we can all prosper as a nation as one whole community."

Dr. Julianne Malveaux, a noted economist, spoke at the hearing about her family being lynched on land that they owned and forcibly removed.

"Reparations is an idea whose time has come," she told ABC News before the hearing.

Many 2020 Democratic presidential candidates have tackled the issue head-on, with the majority weighing in at several presidential forums this year including Rev. Al Sharpton's annual National Action Network convention.

