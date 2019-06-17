I survived the acupuncture facial celebrities are obsessed with originally appeared on goodmorningamerica.com

After noticing celebrities like Ashley Graham, Gwyneth Paltrow and Kim Kardashian posting photos of themselves with acupuncture needles coming out of their faces, I was really intrigued to learn what it was all about.

The treatment they all had been trying is called facial acupuncture, and it's said to come with some pretty amazing beauty and wellness benefits.

Acupuncture is the process of inserting tiny needles into strategic points on your body and is primarily used to relieve pain, according to the Mayo Clinic.

It's also a key component of traditional Chinese medicine.

Facial acupuncture follows this same practice, claiming to help boost stressed skin, reduce inflammation and enhance brightness, among other things.

Once I saw supermodel Ashley Graham post a funny video of herself going through the process, I was convinced I should give it a test drive too.

I reached out to licensed acupuncturist Stefanie DiLibero and owner of Gotham Wellness in New York City to find out when I could set up an appointment.

Facial goals

Once we settled on a date for my treatment, DiLibero told me that I would need to do a phone consultation with her.

During our chat, she asked me general health questions and what I was looking to improve.

At the time, I had been experiencing moderate stress, lack of energy, oiliness, some dullness and noticeable inflammation.

DiLibero told me that acupuncture could help with these issues.

Before

As you might notice in the photo above, I was equal parts nervous and excited to try the facial acupuncture.

There was an instant calm that I felt when I arrived at Gotham Wellness as the studio was really clean and DiLibero had a relaxing nature about her, which is pretty important when you're getting needles in your face -- yikes!

"If you were to look at the needle, it looks like a wire," she told me. "It's as thin as a human hair."

"For someone who is just scared of needles, the last place they probably want it to be put is in their face, but once people have had acupuncture in their body, they realize it feels like pretty much nothing," she added.

How it works

My treatment fell under the "Cosmetic Acupuncture" section of services, and it was called Aculectrics. This two-hour technique incorporates lymphatic drainage, gua sha, cupping, connective tissue face lifting massages, microcurrent and LED light, in addition to facial acupuncture.

All of these methods are said to help enhance the benefits of acupuncture.

DiLibero began by placing the needles on my feet and legs, and I was completely relieved that there wasn't any pain.

Before inserting each needle, there's a quick countdown, an inhale and an exhale, and once she inserts the needle, you can barely feel it. It's like gently poking yourself with a toothpick.

Then, DiLibero began to massage the connective tissues near my collarbone and face. This technique is said to help fluids move through the stomach more efficiently.

This is normal as the massage gets all the fluids in your body to move more rapidly, she said.

