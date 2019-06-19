Supermodel Hunter McGrady talks pressure to lose weight for wedding originally appeared on goodmorningamerica.com

Supermodel and body positive advocate Hunter McGrady recently opened up about the pressures brides face to lose weight before their wedding day.

In 2017, McGrady was celebrated for being the curviest model to appear in the annual Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue. Now she's speaking out on why the idea of "shedding for the wedding" is nonsense.

"Planning your wedding is supposed to be so much fun, but the emphasis placed on weight makes it tainted, stressful," she told "Glamour.

"I made a vow with myself and my fiancé that I would not get stressed over this wedding —so I called bullshit on the idea that I should lose weight for my wedding."

The 26-year-old Sports Illustrated rookie recently married Brian Keys in California.

McGrady also reflected back on her dress shopping experience and how salespeople would often ask if she would provide her dress size. Her response: "Are you kidding?"

"I want to accentuate my curves! Here’s another thing: We need to start educating the people who work in retail about how to speak to customers because if they want to help, they need to do it the correct way," she continued.

In the end, McGrady ended up finding a dress she loved at Watters Bridal.

"They were so wonderful and so inclusive, and we designed two dresses for my wedding together," she said.

She added, "I’m totally not that plus-size bride who wants to cover everything up. If anything I’m like, 'Here’s my body! You either take it or you leave it!'"

Her message to other brides: "I’m proud of every size my body has gone through. I love it fully and wholly. I hope that can be a mantra for other brides as they’re inundated with messages about how they should look on their wedding day or what they should wear for their body type. Wear whatever the heck you want to wear! It’s your day: Don’t let anyone tell you otherwise."