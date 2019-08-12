Supermodel Gisele Bundchen calls breastfeeding 'one of the most special moments' (ABC News)

Gisele Bundchen recently opened up about what she describes as "one of the most special moments" she's had with her children -- breastfeeding.

In honor of Breastfeeding Awareness Month this August, the supermodel and mother, 39, wrote about the joy she's been given through the experience.

"That special look you get, that feeling of connection is unlike anything I have ever experienced," she wrote in an Instagram post.

Bundchen has two biological children with New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady -- Benjamin, 9, and Vivian Lake, 6 -- and is stepmother to his son from his previous relationship, John Edward Thomas Moynahan, 11.

"In the beginning it can be difficult, it can hurt (the cracks, bleeding, engorgement), but no matter how challenging, I would not change that experience for anything in this world," Bundchen added on breastfeeding.

"I feel blessed that I was able to nourish them in this way," she wrote.

Bundchen also made sure to acknowledge those that struggle to breastfeed or are not able to. "Congratulations to all mamas out there for the effort that we put in, the ones who breastfeed, and those who could not and have had heartbreaking moments trying to," she wrote.

"I celebrate all of you!" she added.

