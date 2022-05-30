Make it a summer of big salads with this easy approach and recipes

KELLY MCCARTHY
·3 min read

There's something about a hearty, oversized salad chock full of delicious, colorful toppings that makes summertime meals more refreshing.

Ditch the pricey restaurant and instead get in touch with your inner food blogger by replicating those hunger-inducing homemade salad videos on your social media feed.

Grab an oversized bowl, lettuces, vegetables, nuts, herbs, grains, protein and an easy homemade dressing for a foolproof season of big summer salads.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Carleigh Bodrug (@plantyou)

"Plant You" cookbook author and food creator Carleigh Bodrug started a series on her Instagram and TikTok and now she's sharing her top tips and recipes with "Good Morning America" Food to help you create the best salads in your own kitchen with ease.

Layers of flavors

"The best approach to making a delicious, big, hearty salad at home is loading it with layers of flavor and texture to keep you full and satisfied," she suggested. "Think beyond the bounds of lettuce and dressing, and amp up your salad with things like nuts, seeds, beans, lentils and homemade dressings for a restaurant-like experience."

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Carleigh Bodrug (@plantyou)

She added, "If you have the time, homemade dressings also have the biggest impact on the flavor of your salad, and can usually be whipped up in less than five minutes."

Simple salad formula

"My go-to formula for a big, delicious salad is making sure there is a combination of vegetables, protein, carbohydrates and fat," Bodrug explained. "All of these elements will not only make your salad delicious, but translate to a fuller meal that won't leave you hungry an hour later."

To start, lay a base in the bowl -- it could be romaine hearts, mesclun, spinach, kale or some combination of your favorite lettuces -- but it could also be a no-greens salad with something like grains or pasta. Then, add any favorite or complementary vegetables, prepped and cut into manageable bites that are as easy to toss and can stand up to the greens while adding more flavor and texture.

Next up, include a protein to stay satiated and add some additional nutrition, whether it's leftover grilled chicken from a summer barbecue or a plant-based option like tofu. Don't forget carbs and fat like nuts, hemp hearts, seeds, olive oil and other healthy additions.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Carleigh Bodrug (@plantyou)

For example, Bodrug said she loves a taco salad loaded with lettuce as the base, like the one in the video above. She adds "veggies for texture, like red onion, tomato and cilantro, my homemade tofu crumbles and black beans for protein and finished off with a two-minute burrito sauce dressing made with coconut yogurt as a fat source."

Vegan lemon orzo salad

PHOTO: A big bowl of ingredients for lemon orzo salad. (Plant You)
PHOTO: A big bowl of ingredients for lemon orzo salad. (Plant You)

The first recipe Bodrug shared "is a refreshing delicious salad packed with protein that comes together in less than 15 minutes."

"Because it's a no-lettuce salad, it's also perfect for anyone who is wanting to take this to work or a summer BBQ," she added.

Ingredients

8 ounces orzo cooked and cooled

1 cup cherry tomatoes halved

1 red bell pepper diced

1 cup kalamata olives diced

1 red onion diced

1/2 cup fresh parsley diced

1/2 cup vegan feta crumbled

3/4 cup chickpeas canned, drained & rinsed

Lemon Dressing

2 lemons squeezed

1 tsp black pepper

1/2 tsp salt

1 tbsp extra virgin olive oil optional

Instructions

Cook the orzo according to package directions and allow to cool.

Assemble dressing ingredients in a jar.

Add all salad ingredients to a bowl and drizzle on the dressing. Toss and enjoy immediately or store in the fridge for up to three days.

Make it a summer of big salads with this easy approach and recipes originally appeared on goodmorningamerica.com

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • 70-year-old allegedly kills 3 at church meeting in Alabama

    A 70-year-old man faces capital murder charges after allegedly gunning down three people at a church group meeting in Vestavia Hills, Alabama, Thursday night, authorities said. The suspect, who occasionally attended Saint Stephen’s Episcopal Church, was at a church event known as the "boomers potluck dinner" when he took out a handgun and opened fire, Vestavia Hills Police said at a news conference Friday. A church member subdued the suspect until police arrived, which authorities said helped save lives.

  • Expectant Black mothers, facing higher mortality rates, turn to doulas and midwives for support

    For Ebon’Nae Bradley, helping expectant parents is more than a job - it’s her mission. Bradley has been a licensed doula for more than a decade and has supported hundreds of mothers in their journeys to give birth. “I always like to describe it as like a birth planner for your birth,” said Bradley, who is based in Dallas, of her role in the birthing process.

  • The Bidens' cat gets to ride on Marine One to the Rehoboth beach house

    Willow Biden, the first family’s furry feline friend, departed the White House this morning in a blue and black cat carrier en route to Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, where she will join the president and first lady on a weekend getaway. The Western Pennsylvania native glared from her cage as a White House staff member transported her from the White House to Marine One on the South Lawn. First Lady Jill Biden announced the new addition to the family in January with a tweet accompanied by various pictures of Willow making herself at home on Pennsylvania Avenue.

  • Peter Navarro pleads not guilty to Jan. 6 contempt of Congress charges

    Former Trump White House adviser Peter Navarro entered a plea of not guilty Friday to two charges stemming from his failure to comply with subpoenas from the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. U.S. District Judge Amit Mehta set a tentative trial date for November 17. Navarro was represented by his new defense attorneys, John Irving and John Rowley, who were retained by Navarro as counsel on Thursday.

  • What is Operation Lone Star? Inside Texas' state border policy

    Last week, several thousand migrants reportedly walked through southern Mexico on the way to the United States in the largest migrant caravan of the year. In the past, many migrants would hope to get to the United States and claim asylum. Further, during the pandemic, Title 42 imposed travel restrictions and those seeking asylum were turned away at the border.

  • Ancestry uses lost letters to reunite a former slave's family more than a century later

    When Houston natives Kelley Dixon Tealer and her mother Alva Marie Jenkins embarked on the journey to discover their ancestral roots, they had no idea they would soon realize a dream that was more than 150 years in the making. The quest to discover one’s family lineage can sometimes be difficult for some Black people throughout the African Diaspora due to the historical complications brought about by slavery. Tealer says she spent most of her life not knowing the full extent of her family’s history, but the passing of an elder loved one inspired her to start a search through Ancestry, a Utah-based genealogy company that says it has helped millions of people discover their roots.

  • Trump fires back at Jan. 6 committee, calls hearings 'disgraceful performance'

    Former President Donald Trump on Friday fired back at the House select committee investigating the events of Jan. 6, 2021. "There's no clearer example of the menacing spirit that has devoured the American left than the disgraceful performance being staged by the unselect committee," Trump said at a conference hosted by the Faith and Freedom Coalition in Nashville, Tennessee. "They're con people," Trump continued.

  • More victims suspected after California man charged with kidnapping, torturing woman

    Authorities say they believe a man accused of holding a woman captive at his California home and torturing her for several months may have other victims. Peter Anthony McGuire, 59, was arrested Saturday after a woman reportedly told deputies he had been holding her against her will at his Chino Hills residence. The Chino Hills Police Department released a photograph of McGuire on Thursday "as it is believed there may be additional victims of criminal acts committed by McGuire."

  • Dominion's 2020 election lawsuit against Newsmax to move forward, judge rules

    As the Jan. 6 committee continues to lay out its evidence surrounding the effort to overturn the 2020 presidential election, a federal judge on Thursday ruled that a defamation lawsuit filed by Dominion -- a voting machine company at the heart of a number of "Big Lie" conspiracy theories -- against far-right news outlet Newsmax is allowed to proceed. Judge Eric M. Davis denied Newsmax's motion to dismiss the $1.6 billion civil suit. In the original complaint filed in August, Dominion said Newsmax "helped create and cultivate an alternate reality where up is down, pigs have wings, and Dominion engaged in a colossal fraud to steal the presidency from Donald Trump by rigging the vote."

  • Thousands of flights canceled as busy summer travel season heats up

    The majority of the cancellations and delays happened Thursday as storms passed through. Airports that experienced the most cancellations were the New York City area airports, Charlotte Douglas International Airport and Boston Logan International Airport, according to flight-tracking site FlightAware. Airline executives met with Department of Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg Thursday to discuss how to prevent widespread cancellations and delays ahead of the July 4 holiday.

  • What the interest rate hike means for homebuyers

    A difficult year for many homebuyers became even tougher when the Federal Reserve dramatically raised borrowing costs this week in an effort to tame sky-high inflation, experts told ABC News. For months, homebuyers have faced the dual challenges of skyrocketing mortgage rates and continued growth in home prices. Since mid-March, when the Federal Reserve instituted its first rate hike of the year, the average 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage has jumped from 4.45% to 6.11%, according to Mortgage News Daily.

  • 'Jello skin': Dermatologists break down TikTok's latest beauty trend

    Now, one of the latest health and beauty crazes to capture the attention of millions is "jello skin." The term caught the attention of many after TikTok creator, Glowwithava, posted a video of her facialist referring to her glowing, bouncy skin as having a significant amount of collagen -- making it very similar to the texture of the beloved Jello-o gelatin dessert. @glowwithava JELLO SKIN 💙 we want that bounce back people!

  • Tim McGraw discusses his daughters personalities and if they're more like him or wife Faith Hill

    Tim McGraw wears many hats -- as a country superstar, a starring actor on the "Yellowstone" prequel "1883," and as a dad. McGraw and his fellow country superstar wife, Faith Hill, are parents to three adult daughters -- Gracie, Maggie and Audrey -- and in an interview with his record label ahead of Father’s Day, the singer says he couldn’t be prouder of the people they’ve grown up to become. "It’s funny because Faith and I have talked about that a little bit, and I think we see each other in all three of ‘em,"he said.

  • Selena Gomez talks attending Britney Spears' wedding: 'It was beautiful'

    Selena Gomez is still coming off the high of being invited to Britney Spears and Sam Asghari's wedding, and while she's mostly staying tight-lipped about the festivities, she took a moment this week to gush about the pop star's nuptials. Appearing alongside her "Only Murders in the Building" co-stars Martin Short and Steve Martin on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" Thursday, Gomez commented briefly on Spears and Asghari's wedding, which was held June 9 at Spears' home in Los Angeles.

  • 'Soul of a Nation' presents Juneteenth celebration featuring iconic musicians

    From gospel to hip-hop to jazz and beyond, Black artists have used music to create freedom. As Juneteenth is celebrated across the country, ABC News’ “Soul of a Nation” presents a new primetime special “Sound of Freedom - A Juneteenth Celebration” hosted by country music star Jimmie Allen and featuring a mix of live performances and conversations with iconic Black musicians. Juneteenth is a United States federal holiday that commemorates the anniversary of the June 19, 1865, announcement of General Order No. 3, which proclaimed freedom of enslaved African Americans in Texas, the last state of the Confederacy to withhold institutional slavery.

  • Texas committee investigating shooting visits Robb Elementary school

    Members of the Texas House committee investigating the Uvalde school shooting visited Robb Elementary School on Friday, according to the committee's chair. The school's superintendent, Hall Harrell, arranged for the committee to go into the school, Rep. Dustin Burrows, the committee chair, said. This was the deadliest shooting in Texas public school history.

  • Revlon has filed for bankruptcy after 90 years in business

    Revlon has officially filed for bankruptcy. The 90-year-old cosmetics giant announced on Thursday that the company voluntarily petitioned for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York. This legal proceeding was filed with the intention to allow Revlon to strategically reorganize its legacy capital structure and improve its long-term outlook.

  • Ryan Reynolds hilariously wishes pal Hugh Jackman well after COVID-19 diagnosis

    Ryan Reynolds chose a hilarious way to wish his buddy Hugh Jackman well following news that the "Logan" star had contracted COVID-19 for a second time. In the video text, Reynolds appears to lament the lost opportunity for the two stars to appear in a Deadpool/Wolverine crossover film, which Reynolds had jokingly hinted at previously. "Feel better," Reynolds captioned the clip.

  • Justin Bieber calls off remaining US tour to recover from Ramsay Hunt syndrome

    Justin Bieber has called off the remainder of his North American tour dates so that he can recover from Ramsay Hunt syndrome. Summerfest's official Twitter shared a message from Bieber's camp announcing the cancellations. The statement begins: "In light of Justin’s ongoing recovery, the remaining US Justice Tour shows scheduled for June and early July, including at Summerfest at the @amfamamp in Milwaukee, WI on Friday, June 24, 2022 will be postponed."

  • Ciara reflects on Prince's legacy and influence

    Being signed to your first record label as a young artist can feel like a "dream is coming true," according to Grammy Award-winning singer Ciara. "But the reality is that when you get to do it over and over and over, you start to go, 'Okay, am I really reaping the benefits of the fruits of my labor?'" the singer said in an interview with ABC News, set to air Friday on Soul of a Nation's Juneteenth special, "Sound of Freedom." In 2011, after writing in a Facebook post that she felt creatively restricted and unsupported by her label at the time, Ciara said she became determined to release her music on her own terms.