It's summer! Here are 10 books to read, no matter what your plans are. originally appeared on goodmorningamerica.com

Summer, for all of you keeping a close eye on your calendar, is officially here!

No matter what you've got planned this season -- time at the beach, traveling to exotic destinations, barbecuing in your backyard or all of the above -- you're sure to need a good book to keep you company.

Lucky for you, our "GMA" book editor has picked an exciting list of must-reads to keep the pages turning through the summer.

'Trust Exercise' by Susan Choi

What if your version of the story is the wrong one? That's what "Trust Exercise" asks. What starts as a love story between two teens at an arts school with a charismatic teacher becomes an investigation into the ways we protect ourselves. As the perspective of the book shifts, the truth fractures. Susan Choi keeps you on your toes until the very last sentence. It left our producers stunned for days.

'Rules for Visiting' by Jessica Francis Kane

This beautiful novel tackles loneliness in the digital age and the lost art of visiting. Introvert May Attaway is granted some unexpected time off as a university gardener and is inspired to reconnect with four once-close friends. May chooses to bypass her friends' perfectly cultivated online lives to instead meet them IRL. Gives a whole new meaning to Instagram vs. reality.

'City of Girls' by Elizabeth Gilbert

From the No. 1 New York Times best-selling author of "Eat Pray Love" comes a delicious love story about showgirls in 1940s New York City. Gilbert brings glamour, sex, adventure and the idea that you don't have to be a good girl to be a good person.

'Ask Again, Yes' by Mary Beth Keane

A gut-wrenching tale centered around the families of two rookie, next-door neighbor NYPD cops and a tragedy that reverberates over four decades. The book revolves around the bond between their children, the daily intimacies of marriage and the power of forgiveness. Film and TV rights were recently acquired by the Oscar-winning producer of "American Beauty," so we may be seeing this novel on the big screen.

