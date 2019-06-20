Strong storm system moving toward East Coast with more flash flooding possible (ABC News)

Strong storm system moving toward East Coast with more flash flooding possible originally appeared on abcnews.go.com

Heavy rain fell overnight Thursday, stranding cars in flooded streets in the Philadelphia metro area. The rain was a precursor to another day of wet weather up and down the East Coast.

Areas just south and east of Philadelphia got a whopping 4 to 6 inches of rain since Wednesday. In addition, severe storms caused damage in several parts of the country Wednesday night, including a possible tornado in Greenville, Texas, and damaging winds up to 70 mph in Little Rock, Arkansas.

Finally, the stagnant stationary weather pattern will begin to move on Thursday, with more heavy rain and severe storms moving from the Midwest into the Northeast Thursday.

PHOTO: Rain is forecast for much of the East Coast on Thursday. (ABC News) More

Flash flood watches remain in place Thursday morning from Illinois to New Jersey.

PHOTO: Flash flooding is possible throughout the Midwest and in New Jersey and the Philadelphia area on Thursday. (ABC News) More

There are over 52 million people at risk for more severe storms Thursday, including along the East Coast from New York to Georgia and Alabama. The area will see damaging winds, hail and even a few tornadoes.

PHOTO: Severe weather is possible, especially in the Carolinas, on Thursday. (ABC News) More

Severe storms are also possible in the Plains Thursday, from Colorado to Iowa, where damaging winds and hail will be the biggest threat, but a tornado is possible.