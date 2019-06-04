'Strahan and Sara' Deals and Steals for summer and dad originally appeared on goodmorningamerica.com

Tory Johnson is back on "Strahan and Sara" today with exclusive discounts on perfect gifts for dad and for enjoying the summer with the whole family.

The deals include everything from from delicious steaks to use at your outdoor barbecue to expandable vases that will brighten up any home.

Plus, the discounts start at just $5 and are all at least 50% off!

PHOTO: Deals & Steals for summer and Dad (ABC News) More

Find all of Tory's "Deals and Steals" on her special deals website, GMADeals.com.

Deal Details:

1. Use the links provided below on the date(s) listed to receive the savings.

2. All deals are available only while supplies last. No back orders, unless specified by the individual vendor. No rain checks.

3. Deals cannot be combined with other coupons and offers.

4. Contact retailers for any questions about products before ordering online.

5. Shipping rates indicated are valid in the continental United States only.

NEED HELP? CONTACT TORY: For those who need assistance with a deal, please email Tory Johnson directly: help@gmadeals.com. Tory and her team respond to all viewer emails within an hour during business hours.

By visiting these website addresses, you will leave Goodmorningamerica.com and be directed to Shopify-powered web stores. Any information you share with the retailer will be governed by its website’s terms and conditions and privacy policies. ABC will receive a small share of revenue from purchases through these links.

Omaha Steaks: Assorted Meat Packages

Original: $104 to $242

GMA Deal: $40 to $100 + FREE SHIPPING

56%-63% savings

Valid: 6/4/19 to 6/5/19

gma-omahasteaks.com



PHOTO: Omaha Steaks products are pictured here. (Omaha Steaks) More

Omaha Steaks makes it easy to cook delicious meals quickly and easily. Just in time for your next BBQ or family dinner celebrating dad, these meat packages are grill-ready. There are five packages to choose from ranging from Party Pack, which includes chicken breasts, burgers, jumbo franks, pork chops, to the Ribeye Experience, which includes a private reserve boneless Delmonico ribeye, ribeye crown steak, ribeye and German chocolate cake. Free shipping!



Infinity Travel: Bamboo Sleep Mask & Infinity Pillow

Original: $15 to $39

GMA Deal: $7.50 to $19.50

50% savings

Valid: 6/4/19 to 6/5/19

gma-infinitypillow.com



PHOTO: Infinity Travel products are pictured here. (Infinity Travel) More

Story continues