'Strahan and Sara' Deals and Steals for summer and dad originally appeared on goodmorningamerica.com
Tory Johnson is back on "Strahan and Sara" today with exclusive discounts on perfect gifts for dad and for enjoying the summer with the whole family.
The deals include everything from from delicious steaks to use at your outdoor barbecue to expandable vases that will brighten up any home.
Plus, the discounts start at just $5 and are all at least 50% off!
Find all of Tory's "Deals and Steals" on her special deals website, GMADeals.com.
Omaha Steaks: Assorted Meat Packages
Original: $104 to $242
GMA Deal: $40 to $100 + FREE SHIPPING
56%-63% savings
Valid: 6/4/19 to 6/5/19
Omaha Steaks makes it easy to cook delicious meals quickly and easily. Just in time for your next BBQ or family dinner celebrating dad, these meat packages are grill-ready. There are five packages to choose from ranging from Party Pack, which includes chicken breasts, burgers, jumbo franks, pork chops, to the Ribeye Experience, which includes a private reserve boneless Delmonico ribeye, ribeye crown steak, ribeye and German chocolate cake. Free shipping!
Infinity Travel: Bamboo Sleep Mask & Infinity Pillow
Original: $15 to $39
GMA Deal: $7.50 to $19.50
50% savings
Valid: 6/4/19 to 6/5/19
Travel in comfort. The Infinity Pillow allows you to twist, wrap and bundle its versatile shape to fit the needs of the space you’re in, whether it’s the window seat or home on the couch. The super soft, cool, breathable material is machine washable. The Bamboo Sleep Mask is silky smooth and gentle on the skin. It provides complete darkness so you can snooze in comfort. Shipping is $5.95 or free for orders over $75.
Modgy: Expandable Vases & Luminaires
Original: $10 to $14
GMA Deal: $5 to $7
50% savings
Valid: 6/4/19 to 6/5/19
Modgy combines ‘modern’ and ‘edgy,’ which is just what these products are. These unique, expandable vases and luminaires feature colorful graphics and provide an easy way to decorate. The luminaires include a set of four and water activated LED candles – just add water and drop the light in to set the mood. The vases also start flat – just add water and they become a stable, reusable vase. Shipping is $3.95 or free for orders over $25.
Triplelite: The Safety Flashlight
Original: $20 to $30
GMA Deal: $10 to $15
50% savings
Valid: 6/4/19 to 6/5/19
Stay safe and seen with TripleLite. Unlike traditional flashlights, Triplelite projects a wide beam of light that spans 180°, illuminating everything in your path. The curved design gives you visibility, matching your field of vision. Impact and water resistant, there are two sizes available. The Mid T has 310 lumens and over three hours of run time. The Master T has over 600 ultra bright lumens and over eight hours of run time. Shipping is $4.99 or free shipping with the purchase of two or more units.
Limitless Innovations: Jump Starter/Flashlight/Power Bank
Original: $120
GMA Deal: $60
50% savings
Valid: 6/4/19 to 6/5/19
Jump start almost any vehicle with ease, without additional help. Great to keep in your vehicle so you have peace of mind anywhere you go, the JumpSmart is powerful enough to jump start up to an 8-cylinder gas engine. This is compatible with most cars, trucks, SUVs, boats, motorcycles and lawn mowers. The jumper cables have 10 built-in safety features with alarms and indicator lights to warn of any improper connection. This also features a flashlight, which has a 495’ reach and four modes: high, low, SOS and strobe as well as a power bank to charge your USB devices. Shipping is $9.95.
Car Caché: Car Handbag Holder
Original: $20
GMA Deal: $10
50% savings
Valid: 6/4/19 to 6/5/19
Don’t know where to store your handbag while driving? Car Caché is the solution. The Car Caché holds all purse sizes and gives you easy access while keeping it upright, clean and out of your passengers’ way. Made of sturdy, soft nylon material, this also features a pocket so you can store smaller items such as umbrellas, snacks and charging cords. No tools are required – simply connect to the headrest. This can also be used as a dog barrier. Limit four units per order. Shipping is $4.49.
