'Strahan and Sara' Deals and Steals for skincare, hair care and sleep originally appeared on goodmorningamerica.com

Tory Johnson is back on "Strahan and Sara" today with exclusive discounts on must-have items to pamper yourself and look your best this summer.

With everything from at-home teeth whitening kits to salon-quality hair styling tools, these can't miss deals start at just $3 and are all at least 50% off.

Check out her full round up below!

PHOTO: Deals & Steals for skincare, haircare and sleep (ABC News Photo Illustration, GMA) More

Find all of Tory's "Deals and Steals" on her special deals website, GMADeals.com.

Deal Details:

1. Use the links provided below on the date(s) listed to receive the savings.

2. All deals are available only while supplies last. No back orders, unless specified by the individual vendor. No rain checks.

3. Deals cannot be combined with other coupons and offers.

4. Contact retailers for any questions about products before ordering online.

5. Shipping rates indicated are valid in the continental United States only.

NEED HELP? CONTACT TORY: For those who need assistance with a deal, please email Tory Johnson directly: help@gmadeals.com. Tory and her team respond to all viewer emails within an hour during business hours.

By visiting these website addresses, you will leave Goodmorningamerica.com and be directed to Shopify-powered web stores. Any information you share with the retailer will be governed by its website’s terms and conditions and privacy policies. ABC will receive a small share of revenue from purchases through these links.

The Mane Choice: Assorted Haircare

Original: $13 to $18

GMA Deal: $6.50 to $9

50% savings

Valid: 6/11/19 to 6/12/19

gma-themanechoice.com



PHOTO: A product by The Mane Choice. (The Mane Choice) More

Created by a registered nurse, The Mane Choice was built on the foundation of beauty, health and science. As seen in major retailers, The Mane Choice is designed to help you achieve beautiful healthy hair with product that is infused with vitamins and nutrients. Three collections: Peach Black Tea & Vitamin Fusion to awaken and revitalize the scalp and rejuvenate hair; the Prickly Pear Paradise to condition and indulge your hair with conditioning fatty acids; and Exotic Cool Laid to nourish the hair and scalp with nutrients. Shipping is $5 or free for orders over $50.



GO SMILE: Teeth Whitening Systems

Original: $59 to $123

GMA Deal: $29.50 to $61.50 + FREE SHIPPING

50% savings

Valid: 6/11/19 to 6/12/19

Story continues