'Strahan and Sara' Deals and Steals for skincare, hair care and sleep

Tory Johnson is back on "Strahan and Sara" today with exclusive discounts on must-have items to pamper yourself and look your best this summer.
With everything from at-home teeth whitening kits to salon-quality hair styling tools, these can't miss deals start at just $3 and are all at least 50% off.
Check out her full round up below!
The Mane Choice: Assorted Haircare
Original: $13 to $18
GMA Deal: $6.50 to $9
50% savings
Valid: 6/11/19 to 6/12/19
Created by a registered nurse, The Mane Choice was built on the foundation of beauty, health and science. As seen in major retailers, The Mane Choice is designed to help you achieve beautiful healthy hair with product that is infused with vitamins and nutrients. Three collections: Peach Black Tea & Vitamin Fusion to awaken and revitalize the scalp and rejuvenate hair; the Prickly Pear Paradise to condition and indulge your hair with conditioning fatty acids; and Exotic Cool Laid to nourish the hair and scalp with nutrients. Shipping is $5 or free for orders over $50.
GO SMILE: Teeth Whitening Systems
Original: $59 to $123
GMA Deal: $29.50 to $61.50 + FREE SHIPPING
50% savings
Valid: 6/11/19 to 6/12/19
Achieve a healthier, cleaner and whiter smile without the typical sensitivity. Choose from a variety of whitening systems for at-home or on-the-go. Whiten your teeth while you brush with the Dental Pro Teeth Whitening System. The blue light kills germs and bacteria on contact for greater oral care while also accelerating the whitening process. The On-The-Go Smart Brush comes with a teeth whitening pen for convenient whitening anytime, anywhere. Snap Packs offer a single-use application for a brighter smile in as little as one week without strips or trays. Free shipping!
100% PURE: Clean Beauty & Skincare
Original: $6 to $60
GMA Deal: $3 to $30
50% savings
Valid: 6/11/19 to 6/12/19
Natural and cruelty-free, all of 100% PURE’s products are free of artificial colors, fragrances, synthetic dyes and chemical preservatives. This assortment of natural cosmetics is colored from fruit pigments so the fruit’s health benefits are applied to the product. In addition to cosmetics, an assortment of clean skincare is also available including the popular Coffee Bean Caffeine Eye Cream, which is formulated with caffeine rich green tea and coffee designed to de-puff the under eye area and brighten dark circles. Shipping is $5.95 or free for orders over $50.
The Better Skin Co.: Skincare
Original: $18 to $60
GMA Deal: $9 to $24 + FREE SHIPPING
50%-60% savings
Valid: 6/11/19 to 6/12/19
The Better Skin Co. specializes in multi-purpose, effective products made with clean formulas. Made in America with globally sourced ingredients, The Better Skin Co. was founded by two best friends who bonded over the love of skincare and wellness. Choose from 15 options including the popular Better Skin Mirakle Cream, which is a day cream, night cream, eye cream and primer all in one. Serum, spot treatment, toner mist, moisturizer and cleanser are also available. Free shipping!
NuMe: Styling Tools
Original: $79 to $199
GMA Deal: $39.50 to $99.50
50% savings
Valid: 6/11/19 to 6/12/19
Create salon quality hairstyles with tools loved by the pros. NuMe’s styling tools are designed for healthier heat styling which include ionic technology to eliminate frizz, ceramic plates and floating plates for one-pass styling that’s quick and tug-free. Choose from hair straighteners, blow dryers and curling wands. Shipping is $4.95 or free for orders over $50.
nodpod: Weighted Sleep Mask
Original: $30
GMA Deal: $15
50% savings
Valid: 6/11/19 to 6/12/19
nodpod is like a weighted blanket for your eyes. The pods of this weighted sleep mask are filled with soothing microbeads designed to naturally promote deep, restful sleep by applying gentle pressure to help relax the body and mind. Use it at night, for napping or to snooze while traveling. nodpod can be worn while laying down or sitting upright. For extra cooling relief, nodpod feels great out of the freezer. Shipping ranges from $3.99 to $6.99.
