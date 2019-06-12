The story of 'ugly cry' that came from this gorgeous father-daughter dance originally appeared on goodmorningamerica.com

Father-daughter dances are usually emotional, but for the guests at the wedding of Harmony Walton and Bayo Ajigbotafe, the dance brought on more tears than most.

It was the wedding dance that was very likely never going to happen, Harmony Walton told "Good Morning America."

Harmony Walton's dad, Bruce Walton, is an ex-NFL player. He's also been his daughter's coach in life, she told "GMA."

In 2017, Bruce Walton thought he was sick with the flu. It turned out it was pneumonia. What followed was a series of events that makes it miraculous he was alive to see his daughter marry, much less dance at her wedding.

PHOTO: Harmony Walton and Bayo Ajigbotafe on their wedding day. (James x Schulze Photography ) More

(More: These grooms' love story might shake up the toy industry for the best reasons)

He collapsed one night and suffered two traumatic brain injuries, resulting in uncontrolled seizures, meningitis and kidney failure. He was put into a medically induced coma for months. Doctors told the family it was time to start thinking about saying goodbye.

"When I was with him in the ICU, one of the things I thought about was how he would never see me get married," she said. "I knew when I met Bayo we would get married, but we weren't engaged yet. I was so sad we hadn't just gotten our act together [and gotten engaged and married]."

PHOTO: Harmony and Bruce Walton on her wedding day. (James x Schulze Photography ) More

The meningitis nearly killed Bruce Walton. But the doctor, Harmony Walton said, had one last drug they could try.

"They called it 'the big gun,'" she said. "If that wasn't going to work, nothing would."

It worked. He lived, but was left completely deaf. As an ex-NFL player and former radio station owner, the combination of needing to use a walker -- he has permanent dizziness, his daughter said -- and his hearing loss was a tough adjustment.

But, Harmony Walton told "GMA," her dad is "the most positive person" she ever met.

PHOTO: Harmony and Bruce Walton share their father-daughter dance. (James x Schulze Photography ) More

(More: This video of parents doing a choreographed labor dance is birthing goals)

It was partially his positive outlook on life and part sheer determination that led her dad to say "let's do it" when she asked him if he wanted to go through with the father-daughter dance on May 10 at the Four Seasons Resort Maui at Wailea. "I wanted to make sure he knew we didn't have to do it at all. I didn't want him to feel degraded," Harmony Walton said.

PHOTO: Wedding guests watch Harmony and Bruce Walton during their father-daughter dance. (James x Schulze Photography ) More

Story continues