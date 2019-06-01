Stedman Graham dishes on the secret to his lasting relationship with Oprah Winfrey originally appeared on goodmorningamerica.com

Stedman Graham is opening up about his relationship with entertainment mogul Oprah Winfrey.

During a stop by "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" to promote his new book "Identity Leadership," Graham was asked if it was difficult being in a relationship with the queen of all media.

"The thing about our relationship is I want the best for her,” Graham said. “So I’m dedicated to her happiness, so that’s great for her and I want her to be the best she can possibly be and she’s done a pretty good job of doing it.”

He continued, “For me, I’ve been able to find my own happiness, and develop my own skills, my own talents, my own abilities and I’m satisfied with that. So, the combination, when you have a good partner that’s able to self-actualize their potential and you’re able to self-actualize yours, one and one equals about six.”

Graham, 68, who first met Winfrey, 65, in 1986 at a charity event, also opened up about Winfrey’s once-rumored political aspirations. Although Winfrey has since shut down the notion that she was interested in running for president, Graham was quick to offer his approval that she would make a great leader.

“You know, you can trust her. Number one, she’s smart, she has a photographic memory, she works very, very hard, so she has the qualifications to do it,” he told DeGeneres. “And she’s very successful.”