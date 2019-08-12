Sorority sisters fill North Carolina teacher's school supplies wish list originally appeared on goodmorningamerica.com

When Michelle Lindsey, a high school teacher in North Carolina, goes back to school later this month, she is going to need a caravan of trucks to deliver school supplies to her classroom.

Lindsey, a 13-year teaching veteran, has nearly 100 boxes of school supplies at her home thanks to Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc.

Her sorority sisters responded to a message she put out on Facebook when she realized she didn't have all the resources she needed for her students.

"As soon as I hit send I had to turn my phone on silent because of the notifications coming in," she said. "It was all sisters asking, 'What can I do?'"

"We are in a very poor district," added Lindsey, noting she only gets basic supplies like pencils and tape from the school district. "We do a supply list online and ask the kids to get them. Out of a class of 20 I might have nine that can get their school supplies. It's either you do your class based upon kids maybe having supplies or not having supplies or you just make sure that they have them."

Lindsey, 44, teaches family and consumer science at Lakewood High School in Salemburg, North Carolina.

PHOTO: Michelle Lindsey cooks in her classroom at Lakewood High School in Salemburg, North Carolina. (Michelle Lindsey ) More

She joined Delta Sigma Theta, a nonprofit organization of college-educated women focused on service, last year hoping to find a sisterhood.

PHOTO: Michelle Lindsey poses with fellow members of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority. (Michelle Lindsey) More

Lindsey estimates she has had to replenish her Amazon Wish List, where she posts the supplies she needs, at least five times. Because her classroom does not have books for every student, Lindsey makes each student what she calls an "interactive notebook" so they have their own book to follow along with the lesson.

In addition to normal classroom supplies like glue sticks and notebooks, Lindsey also needs kitchen supplies because her curriculum includes cooking.

One of the Delta sisters who stepped up to help was Kimberly Warren Green, a registered nurse in Tacoma, Washington.

Green, by chance, is a graduate of Lakewood High School and reached out to Lindsey as soon as she saw her post.

"That's what we do. We help each other," she said of Delta Sigma Theta members.

"For me, my motto is, love is not love until you give it away," Green added. "It would be so wrong of me to not give some of my love away to [my sorority sister] but also to my school that helped me build my foundation of where I am today."

Green will be among the Delta Sigma members who will receive a handwritten thank you note for her donation. Writing thank you notes to donors will be the first homework assignment Lindsey gives her students when they return on Aug. 26.

PHOTO: Michelle Lindsey poses with school supplies donated by members of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority. (Michelle Lindsey) More

She also plans to hold "supply celebrations" in her classes so the students can celebrate the generosity of others.

John Goode, principal of Lakewood High School, described Lindsey as a "resourceful" and "conscientious" teacher whose classroom is a "buzz of activity."

