Sophie Turner, Jennifer Lawrence take over red carpet at 'Dark Phoenix' premiere

Stars impressed on the red carpet at the world premiere of X-Men's "Dark Phoenix" on Tuesday night in Hollywood.

Jennifer Lawrence, who plays Mystique in the Simon Kinberg-directed film, led the fashionable arrivals dressed in a black floor-length Dior gown from the fashion house's 2020 cruise collection.

Her makeup artist for the night, Hung Vanngo, shared some closer snaps of her look for the night.

The film's star, Sophie Turner, who plays the famous Jean Grey character in the Marvel universe, wore a Louis Vuitton gown by the label's creative director Nicolas Ghesquière.

Turner's makeup artist, Georgie Eisdell, also shared a close-up of her hair and makeup for the big premiere. She was styled by Kate Young.

Alexandra Shipp, who is reprising her "Storm" role from 2016's "X-Men: Apocalypse," was styled by famed celebrity duo Wayman + Micah for the event.

The actress wore a striking light blue custom Christopher John Rogers gown with a diamond choker from designer Rona Pfeiffer.

Actress Jessica Chastain went with a unique white one-shoulder jumpsuit from Australian fashion designer Toni Matičevski for the premiere.

Her braided hairstyle, by celebrity hair stylist Renato Campora, and Chopard jewels completed the look.

The film, featuring this cast of stylish leading ladies, hits theaters nationwide on Friday.

21st Century Fox -- which produces "Dark Phoenix" -- is now a part of Disney, ABC News' parent company.