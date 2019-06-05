Shop these hot running shoes to help you go the distance this summer originally appeared on goodmorningamerica.com

Summer is the perfect time to hit the road and get in shape while the weather is nice, and get on track to leading a healthier lifestyle.

If you are looking for new running shoes for your summer jog this season, here are some of the trendiest and comfiest sneakers to help you go the distance and stay motivated.

Finding the best pair of running shoes for you is very personal, according to Dr. Anthony Luke, the director of Primary Care Sports Medicine at the University of California, San Francisco.

(MORE: Amy Robach on her love of running and how you can get started)

Luke helped ABC News' consumer correspondent Becky Worley find shoes for herself after analyzing her individual running style. Because Worley tends to run on her toes, he recommends shoes with big heel cushions.

"This is where the effects of footwear can really change the impact forces and mechanics," he said.

Luke emphasized that if you need help choosing your running shoes, talk to an orthopedic specialist or go to a running specialty store.

"Talking to somebody who knows about shoes," is very important he added. "A lot of the running specialty stores are a good place to start…and then also trial and error. I think you've got to try them out, run in them, make sure they’re comfy."

(MORE: This 11-year-old amputee running the runDisney Star Wars Rival Run 5K is the inspiration we all need)

These products were curated by the "GMA" editorial team. "Good Morning America" has affiliate partnerships, so we will get a small share of the revenue from your purchases through these links. All product prices are determined by the retailer and subject to change. By visiting these websites, you will leave GoodMorningAmerica.com and any information you share with the retailer will be governed by its website's terms and conditions and privacy policies. Contact featured retailers directly for any questions about products before ordering online.