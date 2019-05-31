'She Is Coming': Miley Cyrus drops edgy new music, gets support from Katy Perry, Cardi B originally appeared on goodmorningamerica.com

Music fans are losing their minds Friday. New music from Katy Perry AND Miley Cyrus just dropped.

Cyrus' new album "She Is Coming" features six new songs including collaborations with Ghostface Killah, RuPaul and more.

As usual, Cyrus pushes the limits of what fans think they know about her music with songs like "Mother’s Daughter," "Unholy," Cattitude" and "Party Up the Street."

"She Has Arrived," Cyrus posted to Instagram Friday morning.

The lyrics to some of her songs include a little bit of insight into her life.

In the song titled "Mother's Daughter," she sings, "I came back to get me some. I'm nasty, I'm evil. Must be something in the water or that I'm my mother's daughter."

She adds, "My mama always told me that I'd make it ... so I made it."

In her song, "Unholy," she talks about the ups and downs of fame.

"I'm sick of the faking, the using, the taking, the people calling me obscene ... You hate me, you love me," she sings.

"Cattitude" features RuPaul.

Fans can check out all the lyric videos of these six bangers now at Cyrus' YouTube channel.

The music has already garnered support from her fans and fellow musicians like Cardi B and Katy Perry.

And of course love from dear old dad.