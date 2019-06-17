Shania Twain heading to Vegas with 'Let's Go!' residency (ABC News)

Shania Twain heading to Vegas with 'Let's Go!' residency originally appeared on goodmorningamerica.com

Shania Twain in Sin City? Yes and yes!

The iconic country singer is returning to Las Vegas with a new residency, “Let’s Go!” at the Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino, starting on Dec. 6.

Twain was live on "Good Morning America" Monday to make the big announcement.

(MORE: Shania Twain to release 1st album in over 15 years)

According to an official press release, "This country rebel at heart will push the boundaries in Vegas, just as she always has done, taking fans on a journey of nostalgia and blowing them away with outside-the-box concepts and visual spectacles."

(MORE: Shania Twain Makes Her Comeback)

Tickets to see the five-time Grammy winner go on sale Friday and dates are as follows:

December: 6, 7, 11, 13, 14, 18

March: 13, 14, 18, 20, 21, 25, 27, 28

May: 20, 22, 23, 27, 29, 30

June: 3, 5, 6

Tickets will be $80 and $1 of every purchase will go toward Shania Kids Can, the singer's nonprofit that helps kids "in time of crises and economic hardship."

Twain last performed in Vegas from 2012 to 2014 with her "Still the One" residency at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace.

The show took fans on a journey of the singer's incredible life.