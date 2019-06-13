Serena Williams shares the tradition of braiding with baby Olympia (ABC News)

Serena Williams shared a special moment with her daughter that's making lots of people smile.

On Thursday, she posted a photo of herself braiding her daughter Alexis Ohanian's hair.

Their mother-daughter moment is adorable, and the caption behind it is impactful.

"Braiding started in Africa with the Himba people of Namibia," Williams said. "We have been braiding hair for centuries. In many African tribes, braided hairstyles were a unique way to identify each tribe."

She went on to explain how braiding traditionally would bring people together to socialize, and how the children would watch and learn from their elders.

Williams concluded the caption by writing, "I am honored to share this bonding experience with my own daughter and add another generation of historic traditions."

The post has gained over 537,000 likes, and people have left heartfelt comments.

"I love hearing the history. Who would think a simple act of braiding has such a beautiful background? We all need time to connect with our children," one person wrote.

Through the years, Williams has worn many gorgeous braided hair looks, and it seems her daughter will be following suit.