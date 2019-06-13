Selfless Philadelphia dad and community leader surprised with Aruba vacation and $20K food bank donation originally appeared on goodmorningamerica.com

A selfless father and community leader in Philadelphia was honored for his work on "Good Morning America" Thursday with a surprise $20,000 check to the food bank where he works and a family vacation to Aruba.

Charles Reyes, a father of five, was also surprised by the mayor of Philadelphia, Jim Kenney, who declared June 13 Give Back, Make and Impact Day in honor of Reyes' service to the city.

"I'm speechless," Reyes said while onstage with the "GMA" anchors and his family in front of a crowd of cheering fans in his hometown.

Reyes goes above and beyond to help the community and families of Dobbins Technical High School, the same Philadelphia high school that he graduated from and now works for as its community director.

"Mr. Charles makes it happen, he gets it done," school principal Dr. Tony Damon told "Good Morning America."

"It's not everyday in any line of work...you don’t meet people who really care about the work," he added. "Charles cares, he cares so truly, so genuinely."

Leah Russell, a teacher at the school, added that "to watch him work is magical."

"We are witnessing greatness," she added. "What you're witnessing is true compassion at work."

Reyes grew up in the struggling area of North Philadelphia, a low-income part of the city where many community members struggle even to be able to feed their families.

Reyes returned to his high school to give back to his community as the school coordinator, and started a Saturday program that helps keep children active and off the streets, while also distributing fresh fruits and vegetables for free to community members.

"You’re talking about a really high-poverty area," teacher Victoria Monacelli said of the community. "An area that I would consider to be a food desert, where people don’t have access to high-quality food."

This is partly what prompted Reyes to begin the weekly handout of fresh produce in partnership with the local nonprofit group Philabundance.

"They're up against a lot...to not be able to eat healthy" Russell added of the students. "A lot of the students here don’t have transportation so they have to walk back and forth to school...so imagine having to walk to school without eating fruits and vegetables."

In addition to handing out fresh fruits and veggies, Reyes' Saturday program, "Get Fit Saturdays at Dobbins," keeps the students moving with a basketball boot camp, cheerleading and tumbling classes. He has been doing it for a little over two years and gets well over 100 students every week.

"His impact is visible quickly," Russell said. "You see the change in the students — how they talk, how they walk, how they interact with others."

Reyes gives his all to the community, and whenever someone in the neighborhood needs anything — from tuxes for prom to even household fixes — he is there.

"To some kids he is the only father figure they know," said Reyes' wife, Sharita Reyes.

