Selena, iconic Latina singer, gets her own themed cruise

It's been almost 25 years since her death, but the legacy of legendary Latina singer Selena lives on.

On Sept. 25, 2020, fans will have the opportunity to take a Selena Tribute Cruise, a three-day sea journey from Los Angeles to Ensenada, Mexico, and back again, on the Carnival Inspiration.

In addition to typical fun cruise activities, there will be a whole lineup of Selena-themed activities and performances. The cruise organizers even promise that members of her family will be on board.

Several Selena tribute bands are confirmed for the trip, and there will be 25 live performances. There will also be "Selenaoke," where fans can sing her tunes themselves. The Latin All-Star Dance Instructors will be teaching lessons; there will also be trivia contests, pool parties and more.

The Carnival Inspiration has nightclubs, bars, pools and a casino on board.

Prices start at $750 and vary depending on type of stateroom and number of people in your cabin. The cruise can be booked here.