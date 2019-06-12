Selena Gomez was cozy and cute in pajama look for 'The Dead Don't Die' after-party originally appeared on goodmorningamerica.com

Selena Gomez is keeping things cozy these days, and her latest look is proof.

After wearing a feathered frock by Celine for "The Dead Don't Die" premiere in New York City, she slipped into a pajama-style top and matching bottom for the after-party.

She dressed her PJ look up with drop earrings, black pumps, and a structured handbag.

PHOTO: Selena Gomez is shown on the streets of Manhattan on June 10, 2019, in New York. (James Devaney/GC Images via Getty Images) More

This isn't the first time Gomez has flaunted her chic sleepwear.

In February, she posted a photo of herself wearing baby pink silk pajamas and hoop earrings from the "I Can't Get Enough Video."

Two years prior, the singer and actress posed in a lacy slip dress, with the caption "date night."

If there's anyone who knows how to make snooze-ready attire look effortlessly chic, many would vote it's probably Ms. Gomez.