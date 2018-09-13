Scientists will release genetically-engineered mosquitoes in Africa to fight malaria originally appeared on abcnews.go.com

In the winter of 2016, a plane carrying an unusual shipment made its way from Italy to Africa.

Inside were the eggs of 5,000 genetically modified mosquitoes.

That shipment was the first stage in what is shaping up to be one of the most ambitious and cutting-edge scientific ventures in the global fight against malaria.

Scientists are determined to eradicate the deadly disease that kills nearly three million people worldwide every year. Africa bears the brunt of the burden; nearly 90 percent of infection cases were in its sub-Saharan region.

PHOTO: A young man holds a net in a village in Burkino Faso where genetically modified mosquitoes are being deployed in an effort to fight malaria. (Courtesy Target Malaria/Imperial College London)

The eggs brought from Italy reached a research laboratory in the sub-Saharan African nation of Burkina Faso, where, locked securely behind double metal doors, they hatched, one by one, into tiny wriggling larvae. Within days they were adults.

The researchers caring for the mosquitoes fed them sugary water and fish food in Petri dishes. The females were also fed blood through a machine that simulated the sensation of biting through skin and were crossed with male mosquitoes found locally.

Of that first group, all 5,000 mosquito eggs carried a genetic modification that made the males among them sterile -- and the next generation's males sterile and the next generation's males sterile and so on. Now, after two years and several dozen generations of interbreeding between the females of European descent and local African males, scientists finally have a group of 10,000 sterile male mosquitoes that carry the genetic modification and are also fully adapted to the local conditions.

It's time to set them free.

PHOTO: Mosquito larvae are fed in the insectary, March 27, 2018 in Burkino Faso. (Courtesy Target Malaria/Imperial College London)

The scientists are part of a project by a nonprofit consortium called Target Malaria, made up of biologists and social scientists from around the world. In the next few months, they will release these 10,000 carefully bred, genetically modified mosquitoes into a small village in Burkina Faso. Being male and sterile, the lab-grown insects will neither be able to grow in number nor spread malaria (only female mosquitoes bite and transmit the disease).

If this first stage goes off without a hitch, the project will have inched closer to rejuvenating the world’s losing battle against the disease.

“Some time ago, we found that efforts against malaria in Africa had hit a plateau,” said Delphine Thizy, the stakeholder engagement manager of Target Malaria. “Even though the number of mosquito nets and insecticides and sprays being used was increasing, the number of cases of infection had stopped decreasing.”

She continued, “The problem was that the local mosquitoes had adapted — they had grown resistant to the chemicals and also learned to bite in times and places when people were not under the net.”

PHOTO: Genetically modified mosquitoes are cared for in aresearch laboratory in the sub-Saharan African nation of Burkina Faso, where, locked securely behind double metal doors, they hatched and grow to adulthood. (Courtesy Target Malaria/Imperial College London)

So researchers at the Imperial College in London, part of Target Malaria, decided to try a new approach -- disrupting the sex ratio and breeding frequency of the three most dangerous species -- Anopheles gambiae, Anopheles coluzzii and Anopheles arabiensis.

