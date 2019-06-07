Sandal trends 2019: Slip into this season's best picks originally appeared on goodmorningamerica.com

Summer is weeks away, and it's time to show off your fresh pedicure with some of this year's trendiest sandals.

From updated strappy slides to comfortable chunky soles, there is something for everybody and every occasion.

Ahead, we have highlighted three of the biggest trends in sandals right now and a few amazing picks to shop now for each.

Flossy straps

Strappy sandals aren't a completely new invention. However, there are new takes on the style that come in beautiful bright hues along with sexy stringy accents.

Artsy heels

We all know the traditional blocks and stiletto heel shapes, but now there are sculptured makes that are sure to leave your feeling like a true trendsetter.

Chunky soles

What was once a boring tourist shoe is now a summer staple that can give the perfect touch to all your relaxed summer outfits.