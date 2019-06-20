26-year-old Sacramento police officer shot dead 'gave her young life' originally appeared on abcnews.go.com

The Sacramento Police Department is mourning the loss of a 26-year-old officer who was shot dead Wednesday night.

Tara Christa O'Sullivan had been a member of Sacramento State's "law enforcement scholars program" and graduated from the police academy in December. She was hired in January.

"I’m sad to share with you tonight that we lost one of own," acting Police Chief Dave Peletta said at a press conference early Thursday morning. "She gave her young life protecting our community."

Tara O'Sullivan, of the Sacramento Police Department, was shot and killed responding to a domestic violence incident on Wednesday, June 19, 2019.

O'Sullivan "had one of these bubbly personalities and always willing to help," Peletta added.

O'Sullivan had been responding to a call that was believed to involve a dispute between a man and a woman.

A Sacramento Police officer responds to the shooting of a fellow officer in Sacramento, Calif., June 19, 2019.

A law enforcement officer mans a barricade near a home after shooting of a Sacramento police officer, June 19, 2019, in Sacramento, Calif.

She was partnered with a training officer and accompanied by others from the department, Peletta said.

It's believed O'Sullivan was shot with a rifle.

Tactical teams had surrounded the home where O'Sullivan was shot and were negotiating immediately before that, Peletta said at the press conference, adding, "This will take as long as it takes. They will not rush this."

The suspected shooter has since surrendered and was taken into custody, according to police.

Sacramento, Calif., police were stationed outside a home where a man shot and killed an officer and holed up inside the residence on Wednesday, June 19, 2019.

Sacramento Police Department tweeted: "We are devastated.There are no words to convey the depth of the sadness we feel, or how heartbroken we are for the family of our young, brave officer. The men & women of our police department will continue to do our jobs to protect our community, & we will draw strength from the courage of Tara."

It had been 20 years since the department lost an officer in the line of duty. She's the 23rd officer killed this year from gunfire.

In January, 22-year-old Natalie Corona of the Davis Police Department was killed in an "ambush"-style attack responding to an accident. After sustaining multiple gunshot wounds at the scene, she died at a trauma center in Sacramento.

"She was just an absolute star in the department and someone that pretty much every department member looked to as a close friend, a sister," Davis Police Chief Darren Pytel said at the time.

Sacramento City Council Rep. Angelique Ashby said there were seven women in O'Sullivan's graduating class and that more women may get shot as more risk their lives by joining the force.

O'Sullivan's death "had nothing to do with her being a woman," Ashby said. "It had to do with her being a hero."

ABC News' Mark Osborne contributed to this report.