Russell Wilson shares sweet video of himself doing ballet with his daughter originally appeared on goodmorningamerica.com

Russell Wilson just proved that he takes his daddy duties very seriously.

The Seattle Seahawks quarterback and husband of singer Ciara shared a video on Saturday doing ballet with their 2-year-old daughter Sienna, and the internet is loving it.

In the video, which has already garnered over half a million views, Wilson shows off his moves with his daughter during the class.

The duo works through stretches, lifts and jumps with the help of an instructor throughout the class, and the result is adorable.

"This just melts my heart. So stinkin cute," Ciara commented on his post.

She reposted the video to her 22.3 million followers, captioning her post, "My heart can’t take it. These 2 back at it again. @DangeRussWilson. #Ballet #DaddyDuty."

Wilson also shared a clip from his stepson Future's baseball game, cheering the young athlete on after he got a hit.

"3 for 3 today and looking like Jeter," Wilson captioned the video of Future running for first base.

Wilson spoke about his role as a parent and his blended family to Buzzfeed in 2019.

"The thing that I’ve learned the most is that being a stepdad, and then also having our little daughter as well, being a stepdad, you really find out what love’s like."

"It’s interesting," he continued. "It’s easy to love somebody that’s blood and everything else, but when you can love somebody just like it’s your own child and everything else, that’s what real love is like."