Take it from 'RuPaul's Drag Race' royalty Alyssa Edwards: 'Don’t dream it. Be it.' originally appeared on goodmorningamerica.com

Alyssa Edwards has a secret: she wasn't always this confident being queer.

"I was a very shy, introverted little gay boy," The "RuPaul's Drag Race" legend told "Good Morning America."

Before she served us pageant realness on Season 5 of "RuPaul's Drag Race" -- and later on Season 2 of "All Stars" -- Edwards was Justin Dwayne Lee Johnson, a self-conscious kid from Mesquite, Texas.

"I lived in a bubble," said Edwards. "I was a total mama's boy."

It was drag that helped Edwards find herself.

"I needed a creative outlet for myself so I invented this character, this Alyssa Edwards fantasy," she said. "I don't think I had an inkling of an idea as to what this character would blossom into."

Between performing as Alyssa, teaching dance at her highly competitive Beyond Belief Dance Company and filming the Netflix docuseries "Dancing Queen," the drag superstar found time to stop by "GMA" to spill the tea on her journey to fabulousness.

1. Don’t be afraid to explore.

Edwards had four words for this photo from her high school graduation:

"What in gay hell?"

PHOTO: Justin Dwayne Lee Johnson at his High School graduation with his late mother. (Courtesy Justin Dwayne Lee Johnson ) More

Edwards recalls the end of high school as a special time in her life during which she started to venture out and explore life beyond Mesquite.

"At this point I was just about ready to spread my wings and fly," she said. "This was when I blossomed."

2. It’s okay to be a mama’s boy.

Edwards got her drop-dead gorgeous looks from her mama, Sherrie Johnson.

"You can totally see my mom in me," exclaimed Edwards.

The "Drag Race" alum said she was a total mama's boy growing up.

"I'm holding my mom's hand, and I remember her dropping me off at college and we would still hold hands," said Edwards.

Edwards described her mother, who died in 2014, as her guardian angel.

"If my mother could see me now, oh, she can see me because she's in heaven watching down on me," Edwards said. " She would say everything you dreamed, you made reality."

3. You never know what lies ahead.

In 2006, Alyssa Edwards was crowned Miss Gay USA.

"I remember them putting that crown on my head and (in this photo) I see a dreamer, a fighter and a believer," said Edwards.

Miss Gay USA was Alyssa's first national pageant. She would go onto compete on "RuPaul's Drag Race" a few years later.

"If I could give 2006 Alyssa advice, it would be to buckle up because you have no idea what lies ahead."

4. Embrace your authentic self.

"We went from Miss USA to 'RuPaul's Drag Race' season 5," exclaimed Edwards.

Season 5 gave us pageant queen drama, the first-ever "Drag Race" double elimination and, most importantly, Alyssa Edwards.

