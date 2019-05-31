'RuPaul's Drag Race' crowns its fiercest winner yet! originally appeared on goodmorningamerica.com

Another season of the award-winning "RuPaul's Drag Race" is in the books and the winner this year may be the fiercest yet.

Spoilers ahead!

Yvie Oddly took home the crown Thursday night and congratulations are in order for "America’s Next Drag Superstar."

The finale began with a lip-sync match that saw two beloved contestants go home -- Silky Nutmeg Ganache and A’Keria Chanel Davenport.

Thank you for an amazing season, @Silky_Ganache! Everybody send this amazing Queen some love!! Love you so much Big Silk!! 💗 #DragRace pic.twitter.com/4SlOoFkITO — RuPaul's Drag Race (@RuPaulsDragRace) May 31, 2019

Fans were especially sad to see Silky Nutmeg go home, but the show had to go on.

Next, it was Yvie and fellow finalist Brooke battling it out to Lady Gaga’s “Edge of Glory."

Ahead of the win, Yvie spoke to Entertainment Weekly about being the spunky upstart to Brooke's polished look and training.

"People expect a finished product and expect you to look like you spent thousands of dollars or dripping in diamonds. My drag has shaken a lot of the viewers up: It’s not polished and it won’t ever be polished, but that doesn’t mean it’s not finished or it’s not good!” Yvie said.

RuPaul's Drag Race crowns season 11 winner: America's Next Drag Superstar is... https://t.co/jKfBeAHOTd — Entertainment Weekly (@EW) May 31, 2019

Brooke added that win or lose, the importance on the show is as simple as inspiring others to just be themselves.

"We’re getting all these little kids who are watching us and becoming fans, looking at us and seeing that it’s OK to be yourself, it’s OK to be different, and it’s OK to wear makeup if you’re a boy!" Brooke told the magazine.