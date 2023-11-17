Rosalynn Carter has entered hospice care at home: Carter Center
Former first lady Rosalynn Carter has entered hospice care at home, nine months after her husband, former President Jimmy Carter, started hospice care.
Rosalynn Carter, 96, and "President Carter are spending time with each other and their family," their grandson said in a statement Friday.
MORE: Jimmy Carter turns 99: What to know about his kids, grandkids
In May, the Carter Center said the former first lady had been diagnosed with dementia.
"She continues to live happily at home with her husband, enjoying spring in Plains, [Georgia], and visits with loved ones," the Carter Center said in a statement at the time.
MORE: Jimmy Carter makes rare public appearance, days before his birthday and 7 months after starting hospice
Jimmy Carter, 99, is the oldest-living American president and the longest-living president in U.S. history. The Democrat served as president from 1977 to 1981, defeated in his bid for reelection by Ronald Reagan.
The Carters, who wed in 1946, are also the longest-married presidential couple in American history. The president told ABC News two years ago that marrying Rosalynn Carter was the "most important thing in my life."
MORE: Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter discuss their 'extraordinary' 75-year marriage
The couple made a rare public appearance this September, attending the Plains Peanut Festival in their Georgia hometown.
The Carters have four children: three sons and one daughter. They are also the grandparents of 12 (one deceased) and great-grandparents to 14 children, according to the Jimmy Carter Library.
Rosalynn Carter has entered hospice care at home: Carter Center originally appeared on abcnews.go.com