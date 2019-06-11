Ron Goldman's sister speaks out 25 years after his murder originally appeared on abcnews.go.com

In the 25 years since the murders of Ron Goldman and Nicole Brown Simpson, Goldman’s sister has always marked the anniversary in silence -- but this year she’s speaking out for the first time.

"I usually reserve the peace and quiet of the day to myself," Kim Goldman told ABC News. "This is the year of confronting."

June 12, 1994, is when Kim Goldman's life forever changed. Her older brother, 25-year-old Ron Goldman, was returning a pair of glasses to Brown Simpson's Los Angeles home when the two were attacked and brutally stabbed to death.

"He put himself in harm's way to protect somebody else," said Kim Goldman, who was three and a half years younger then her brother. "His last act of his life really showed you exactly who he was -- his dedication and his commitment to his friends and the people that he loved and cared about. Even Nicole, for all we know who was an acquaintance. He didn't run."

Brown Simpson's ex-husband, former NFL star O.J. Simpson, went to trial for the double murder and was acquitted of all criminal charges. A civil jury in 1997 found him liable for wrongful death and he was ordered to pay millions to the families.

In 2008, Simpson was convicted in a botched robbery and sent to a Nevada prison. Simpson was released in 2017 and now lives in Las Vegas.

Kim Goldman on Wednesday is launching a 10-episode podcast called "Confronting: O.J. Simpson." In the series she interviews key members of the case, from prosecutor Marcia Clark to Simpson house guest Kato Kaelin.

On the podcast Kaelin recalled a conversation he said he had with Simpson after the crime.

"O.J. pulled me into the kitchen by himself and said, 'You know I was here with you.' And I said, 'No, I don't,'" Kaelin said. "I was like, 'Is he trying to use me for something I think he could've done?'"

For Kim Goldman, the podcast is an outlet to pose questions that have haunted her for years.

"There's been so much coverage," she said, but also "a lot of missed opportunities, I think, to ask questions that go a little bit beyond the more obvious."

"For me to be able to sit down with people I've had such a profound relationship with, or have been connected to for so long, seems like a great way to go a little bit deeper," she said. "I'm proud of how far I've come and my dad has come. I'm proud of the growth and resiliency and the courage."

This year is an especially poignant anniversary for the Goldmans. Ron Goldman was 25 years old when he was killed; now he's been gone as long as he was alive.

"He would be 50," she said. "It's really hard to kind of wrap my head around who he would have become. Those are ... realizations that are really hard for me, because they'll never be."

"I can't argue with my brother," she said of his absence. "I can't introduce him to my son.”

