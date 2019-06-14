Rob Thomas gets candid about marriage, music as he kicks off 'Chip Tooth Smile' tour originally appeared on abcnews.go.com

No matter your age group or musical taste — or whether you even realize it — you're probably familiar with Rob Thomas’ music.

Whether it’s the multiple hits he’s fronted for Matchbox 20 for over 20 years or through his solo albums, or even yet, through songs he’s written for artists like Willie Nelson, Mary J. Blige, Mick Jagger or Marc Anthony, chances are you’ve hummed, sung along to at least a chorus or belted out his lyrics.

As "Nightline" recently witnessed, to know Thomas is to like him, and to get to know him is to understand how this dedicated husband, animal philanthropist and all-around talent is inspired in his music and both his personal and professional life. Check out our profile here to see for yourself.

Thomas’ new single “One Less Day” recently shot his fourth solo album, “Chip Tooth Smile,” to number two on iTunes.

The Grammy Award-winning singer has written memorable 90s hits like “Bright Lights” and “3 AM,” beautiful ballads “Pieces” and “Push,” including the hypnotic “I am an Illusion,” yet even those hardly stack up to the behemoth “Smooth,” which was written for Carlos Santana.

PHOTO: Singer Rob Thomas talks to 'Nightline' about his music and new 'Chip Tooth Smile' tour. (ABC News) More

(MORE: How this songwriter went from making beats in her dorm room to working with Beyonce, Jay-Z, Cardi B and more of today's biggest music artists)

Though it’s been 20 years since their collaboration came out, “Smooth” still generates an incredible nearly 1 million on-demand streams per week, according to Nielsen Music. It has also remained Billboard’s number two song of all time.

“I had this relationship with ‘Smooth,’ and Carlos too, where like I'm fine if I never hear it again, but I love playing it. I love it when I do it with Carlos. I love doing it with my band,” Thomas said.

Thomas has regularly drawn inspiration for his music from his relationship with his wife of nearly 20 years, including for the songs “Pieces” and “Her Diamonds." Model Marisol Thomas has helped manage his career, and the pair — along with Marisol’s mother, Maria — run the duo’s passion project, Sidewalk Angels, which provides funds to no-kill animal shelters and rescues.

PHOTO: Marisol and Rob Thomas play with their two dogs in their home. (ABC News) More

Marisol Thomas has struggled with debilitating autoimmune and multiple tick-borne diseases for years, but she said the singer has been there for her every step of the way, even while on the road.

“The last few years have been extremely hard and it's forced me to have to give up a lot of things and focus just on my health,” she told "Nightline." "It was really difficult because my life for 21 years has been the road. I'm at a place where I want to be more than just a patient. I want to be more than just a victim.”

Marisol Thomas explained that her husband “would literally be on the bus feeding dogs, giving medications, doing a therapy for me that required injections that my doctor had taught him how to do, jumping off the bus, making sure we were OK, getting in front of a stage playing to thousands of people, bringing it like nobody's business, doing meet-and-greets, get back on the bus, check on me, do more meds and walk the boys.”

She added that people “have no idea that he was doing all of this six days a week...and he did it and never complained,” she said. “He's everything for me.”

She quickly added, “I don't want to paint this fake picture that it's always sunshine and hugs and kisses. It's hard,” she said. “He's from southern roots and I'm Latin, so fights between that...it's not pretty.”

Thomas chimed in, saying, "We have fights that started 10 years ago. They're still going on. [Yet], the life we have, when it's bad, it's worth saving. And when it's good, it's better than anybody's."

Story continues