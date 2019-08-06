Rihanna's feathered 2019 Barbados Crop Over festival look is making the internet happy originally appeared on goodmorningamerica.com

Outside of being an award-winning singer and businesswoman, Rihanna is style icon who continues to give endless amounts of inspiration.

For this year's Crop Over festival in Barbados, the pop star stepped on the scene wearing a fluffy pink feathered look topped off with bright green eyeshadow and rhinestones. She also wore a Bantu knot hairstyle that really rounded her ensemble out.

Crop Over is an annual six-week-long festival that celebrates the rich culture of Barbados -- aka Rihanna's native island.

This isn't the first time the pop star wowed during Crop Over. In 2017, she rocked green hair along with a dazzling bikini-style look that had matching feathers.

In 2015, she enjoyed herself with a beautiful blue feathered headdress, matching wings and gorgeous jewels.

It's all part of a great tradition.