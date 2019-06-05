Rihanna is wealthiest self-made female musician, says Forbes originally appeared on goodmorningamerica.com

Following Forbes' news that Jay-Z has become hip-hop's first billionaire, the publication has now named one of his signees the wealthiest self-made female musician.

Rihanna, who Jay signed to his record label in 2005, ranks No. 37 overall on Forbes' list of the country's richest self-made women.

(MORE: Jay-Z's net worth makes him the first billionaire rapper)

What's more impressive is she's the top musician, with an estimated net worth of $600 million, and that she's beaten out the likes of Beyoncé -- yes, even Queen Bey couldn't beat her net worth.

Ironically, as Forbes notes, the 31-year-old star isn't making most of her millions on tour -- she hasn't toured since 2016, in fact.

Instead, it's her cosmetics line, Fenty Beauty, and her lingerie line, Savage, that are making her rich, in addition to her music and occasional acting gigs in movies like "Ocean's 8."

(MORE: Rihanna debuts much-anticipated Fenty fashion line)

Other musicians on the list include Madonna at No. 39, with a net worth of $570 million, Celine Dion at No. 46 with $450 million, Beyoncé and Barbra Streisand, tied at No. 51 with $400 million each, and Taylor Swift at No. 60 with $360 million.