Ricky Martin shares first-ever photo of daughter Lucia and she's beautiful

Ricky Martin is finally ready to show off his baby girl Lucia in her first-ever social media post.

The iconic singer posted a pic Thursday with the caption, "La luz de mis ojos," which translates in English to "The light of my eyes."

The post has more than 1.6 million likes and comments are rolling in from fellow stars, who think the little girl is beyond beautiful.

Martin and Jwan Yosef welcomed the bundle of joy late last year.

"Qué belleza! ¡Dios la bendiga! ¡Tengo que visitarla pronto!" actor Edgar Ramirez wrote, saying how beautiful he thought she was.

Pop singer Luis Fonsi added a congratulations and Johann Vera added, "Que Bella!"

Martin and Yosef have been very private when it comes to their little girl.

When they announced the addition to the family on New Year's, Martin wrote on social media, "We are beyond happy to announce that we have become parents to a beautiful and healthy baby girl, Lucia Martin-Yosef. It has been a special time for us and we cant wait to see where this stellar baby will take us. Both her beautiful brothers, me and Jwan have fallen in love with Lucia."

But he didn't show her face, which is something celebrities often do to protect the privacy of their children. Martin is also father to twins Matteo and Valentino.

Whether or not we'll see more of Lucia remains to be seen, but we sure hope so!