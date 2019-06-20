Relive Meghan Markle's 'Suits' wedding in a new trailer originally appeared on goodmorningamerica.com

Meghan Markle gave up acting to become a full-time duchess, but her work on "Suits" is on display in the show's latest trailer.

The USA legal drama used scenes involving Markle's character, paralegal Rachel Zane, in a promo for its ninth and final season.

Markle made her last appearance on the show at the end of season seven, when her character wed another character, played by actor Patrick J. Adams.

The Duchess of Sussex, 37, got engaged to Prince Harry, 34, in November, 2017 and explained that she was comfortable moving on from her job at that point.

"Keep in mind, I've been working on my show for seven years," she explained. "So we were very, very fortunate to be able to have the longevity on a series. And once we hit the 100-episode marker, [I felt] 'I have ticked this box."

"And I feel really proud of the work I've done there," Markle continued. "It's time to work as a team with [Harry]."

The two married in May, 2018 and welcomed a son, Archie, last month.